With warmer weather upon us, creating a fun, inviting outdoor space may be your next project. With its wide outdoor selection, Wayfair is a solid resource for finding a range of items at accessible prices, whether you’re looking for yard activities to keep your kids entertained, furniture for the patio, or decor items to achieve your desired look — and without compromising on style or function.

Best Wayfair outdoor picks under $100

Modway Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillows

Decorative pillows can add much-needed brightness and style to any space. This set of two comes in multiple patterns and colors, and can be used outside or inside. The pillows feel firm yet comfortable. The covers can be removed and washed as needed.

Little Tikes First Slide

A classic outdoor staple, this slide is perfect for young kids. The lightweight design makes it easy to move around the yard, and it folds up for added convenience. The durable nontoxic plastic is made to last and be enjoyed for years to come.

Step2 Tropical Rainforest Water and Sand Table

This table can be filled with water or sand for hours of fun. The raised design grants room for multiple kids to comfortably play at once without having to sit down in water, sand or mud. It features a jungle theme and includes accessories such as water buckets and little toy animals.

Jericho Lighted Market Umbrella

This is a 9-foot-tall patio umbrella with wide coverage and built-in lights for a pleasant outdoor experience, day or night. The 24 LED lights embedded on the top are solar powered, and the on/off switch is easily accessible. The umbrella has a crank-style lift, and can be tilted to direct shade at the preferred angle. The fade-resistant fabric comes in burnt orange, navy blue, beige and red.

Kelly Clarkson Home Faux Eucalyptus Wreath

This wreath’s simplicity works well in a variety of spaces and seasons, and it can also be used as a base for adding florals or other embellishments to create a customized look. It can be hung up on a door, or used as decoration on an outdoor dining or coffee table.

August Grove Bathily Barrel Planter

No backyard or patio is complete without some potted flowers, and this barrel planter provides a spacious container with a rustic flair. It’s large enough to fit multiple flowers or a shrub. The wood is weather-resistant and feels sturdy, and the drainage holes at the bottom help keep the flowers healthy.

Oniva Woven Throw Blanket

Be picnic-ready at a moment’s notice with this 2-in-1 blanket tote. It offers 38 feet of coverage, as well as a comfortable place to sit on top of grass, sand or hard surfaces. The plaid pattern on the blanket and the leather covering brings a stylish element to your outdoor activities. It has a built-in strap for handy transporting.

Novogratz Robera Metal Outdoor Side Table

Including an accent table in an outdoor space can not only provide a spot to place food and drink, but can also be an opportunity to add a pop of color. It’s made with a weather- and rust-resistant metal, features an eye-catching silhouette, and comes in five fun colors. The table could also be used as a plant stand.

Westinghouse Solar Lighting Outdoor Bug Zapper Lantern

Nothing can put a damper on a relaxing environment like some unwanted bugs. This zapper attracts insects with its solar-powered LED light, then kills them with the electric charge. It comes with a shepherd’s hook for hanging or can be placed on the ground.

Sol 72 Outdoor Manual Side Awning

This waterproof awning mounts to the wall and can be manually pulled out when needing shade or privacy. It measures 5 feet tall and almost 10 feet wide for suitable coverage. Made with a durable fabric, it comes in a neutral beige to blend in. Assembly is quick and easy.

