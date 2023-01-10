Technology that has seniors excited

Technology isn’t just for Millennials and Generation Z. Boomers now have access to devices that can enhance their lives. For example, last year, the Food and Drug Administration allowed hearing aids to be sold without a prescription. This move is expected to benefit nearly 20 million Americans over 60 who have mild-to-moderate hearing loss. And it is not the only tech that has seniors excited.

Why adopting new technology is beneficial to seniors

Perhaps more than any other demographic, seniors have the most to gain from incorporating technology into their lives. Modern devices are not only intuitive, they can help the older generation live with a confidence and vitality they never dreamed possible.

There are robots that take care of household chores, tablets that let you see and talk to your children and grandchildren and watches that monitor your health and alert you if something is not as expected. You can buy devices that keep you mentally sharp and allow you to hear better. You can even have a personal assistant ready to help you with any task at any time of the day or night. Adopting new technology is a great way to keep you thriving as you age.

Best tech for seniors

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet lets you enjoy your favorite streaming apps and make video calls. It operates hands-free with Alexa, and you can enjoy up to 12 hours of battery life when listening to music and audiobooks.

Sold by Amazon

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro

For the individual who wants a high-performance machine, this MacBook Pro has one of the fastest chips available, which lets you perform complex tasks with speed and ease. To make it an even sweeter deal, currently, this model is $400 off when you buy through Amazon.

Sold by Amazon

Eargo 5

BestReviews has tested the Eargo 5 and determined it is a remarkable device that can enhance your life. If you are struggling with mild-to-moderate hearing loss, the Eargo can give you your life back.

Sold by Amazon

Apple Watch SE

The SE is a simplified watch that focuses on the features you want the most. By using this device, you can get medication reminders, heart rate monitoring, crash detection and fall detection. It will even let you send an emergency SOS when you need help immediately.

Sold by Amazon

Echo Show 8

The Echo Show 8 is an excellent way to stay in touch with the ones you love the most. There’s no more struggling to remain in frame with video calls. This device keeps you front and center automatically.

Sold by Amazon and Target

Apple iPad mini

The iPad mini is an intuitive device that lets you explore your creativity. Whether you want to draw, create music, write your memoir or do just about anything else, this is the easy-to-use tool that lets you do exactly that.

Sold by Best Buy

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

A personal assistant is no longer reserved for the extraordinarily wealthy. With the Echo Dot, you don’t have to learn any programs or even know how to type. Just ask and you shall receive.

Sold by Amazon and Target

