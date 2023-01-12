CES is the best place to learn more about the latest advancements in home security technology.

Safety products from CES 2023

Every year, new technological advancements make it easier to keep yourself, your property and your family safe. This year’s CES was filled to the brim with useful safety devices that are worth adding to your home. We’ve seen new releases from ADT, Alarm.com, Vivint and other top brands, all aimed at keeping you safe and giving you peace of mind.

ADT+

The ADT+ app will enable you to control all your ADT devices and compatible Google Nest cameras, video doorbells and thermostats. ADT has announced they will integrate Matter sometime in 2023, expanding the range of smart home products you can use with the ADT+ app. Matter is an open-source interoperability standard that will allow smart home devices from various brands to work together instead of each one needing its own app and voice assistant.

ADT+ will be available to new customers using self-setup devices sometime in February. Existing customers and new customers with professionally-installed devices will have to wait until later in the year.

Alarm.com Water Dragon

The Water Dragon is a small device that uses Z-Wave Long Range technology to detect water issues. The device integrates with Alarm.com security systems to send alerts when leaks are detected.

According to Dan Kerzner, chief product officer at Alarm.com, “The Water Dragon monitors unexpected water activity, so Alarm.com customers can better avoid the conditions that cause

mold, costly repairs, and even property loss before it’s too late. Whole-home security encompasses more than just intruder protection.”

Ring Always Home Cam

Amazon announced the Always Home Cam in late 2020 and offered a look at the device in action at CES 2023. It’s a miniature drone that patrols your home for intruders while you’re away. It works alongside your other Ring devices and begins flying if your Ring Alarm contact sensors or motion detectors are triggered. You can also set custom flight paths for it to patrol anytime you’re away.

The drone is only available by invitation, and Amazon hasn’t set an official release date. You’ll need to have a Ring Home Security System to get the most out of it.

Ring Car Cam

The long-awaited Ring Car Cam is finally available for pre-order. It detects motion and begins recording when someone approaches your vehicle. You’ll get motion alerts when it’s connected to your home Wi-Fi. If you subscribe to the Ring Protect Go plan, you’ll receive alerts regardless of your vehicle’s location.

The Ring Car Cam has dual-facing cameras to see in and out of your vehicle. It costs $199.99, but it is set to increase to $249.99 after January 31. Pre-orders are available now, and the device will ship starting on February 15.

Moen Smart Water Network

Like the Water Dragon, the Moen Smart Water Network aims to protect your home’s plumbing infrastructure. This system utilizes a variety of products, such as the Flo Smart Water Monitor, Smart Leak Detectors and a Smart Sump Pump Monitor, to track your water usage, monitor potential leaks and keep your pipes from freezing.

The system can shut your water off when pipes begin to freeze. Additionally, it can notify you when a leak is bound to occur. Many of Moen’s smart water devices are already available for purchase, and at CES 2023, Moen announced the addition of a Smart Sprinkler Controller and Smart Wireless Soil Sensors.

Lockly Flex Touch Pro

Unlike other smart locks, this model can be retrofitted to existing deadbolts. It lets you unlock your door with a fingerprint scanner and can store up to 99 fingerprints, meaning you won’t have to worry about your loved ones getting locked out. It isn’t currently compatible with Matter, the latest smart home protocol, but Lockly has stated that Matter support is being developed for future products.

Best safety tech you can buy right now

Google Nest Doorbell

This wired video doorbell can tell the difference between people and things, reducing the unnecessary alerts you’ll receive. It records video continuously and lets you view a three-hour snapshot any time.

Google Nest Cam

This battery-powered camera two-pack features night vision and 24/7 monitoring. It can store one hour of footage during a Wi-Fi outage. Most were impressed with the ease of use and picture quality.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat

This smart device displays a handy leaf icon when it’s set to a temperature that saves energy and money. It’s compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Many reported significant savings on their energy bills.

Ring Alarm 14-piece Kit

This kit includes a base station, two keypads, eight contact sensors, two motion detectors and a range extender. Many of the components stick to your walls, windows and doors, so you don’t have to worry about a tricky installation process.

Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor

This handy sensor can detect the sound of broken glass in your home. It uses AI technology to differentiate different sounds and reduce false alarms.

Ring Car Cam

This device expands Ring’s security capabilities to your vehicle. It works even when your vehicle is turned off. It can store videos on the cloud for up to 180 days.

Moen Flo Smart Water Shut-off

This device lets you turn your water on and off via an easy-to-use app. Additionally, it can detect potential leaks and turn your water off automatically. It can alert you or turn your water off automatically in response to extreme temperatures.

Moen Flo Smart Water Detector

This three-pack sends you alerts when potential leaks may occur. You can use it alongside the Moen Flo Smart Water Shutoff to extend your home’s water-damage protection. Many said they were easy to install.

