Despite the initial outrage sparked by Chris Pratt’s Mario voice, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” seems to be doing OK at the box office. In fact, it set the record for the biggest worldwide opening for an animated film ever. It’s packed with everything you love, from all your favorite characters to the game’s iconic music. After seeing it, you’ll want to celebrate by bringing some of the magic home with you. Here’s some Mario Bros. merch that can help you power up your fan status.

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ scores big with moviegoers

Those cha-chings you heard last weekend were Mario cashing in at the box office. Against all odds, it has become a record-setting film, besting even “Frozen 2.” While the critics might be a little persnickety, the fans are not shy about proclaiming their love. The opening night audiences that CinemaScore polled gave the film an A, while, at the time of this writing, the movie has a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Best ways to celebrate the new Mario Bros. movie

Nintendo Switch OLED

What better way to relive the joy of the movie than to get a Nintendo console so you can play Mario games whenever you want! The OLED Nintendo Switch gives you the best console and handheld gaming experience in one system.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

This Super Mario game pits you against other racers. You can play locally with up to four players on new and returning battle courses. If you’re a novice, consider the smart steering feature, which helps you stay on the track.

Zadii Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch OLED

Half the point of the Nintendo Switch is portability. To make that happen, you need a Nintendo Switch case. This hard-shell option safely holds everything you need to play, including an extra controller. The mesh pouch gives you room for an HDMI cable and other miscellaneous accessories.

Nintendo Blue/Neon Yellow Joy-Con

This colorful Nintendo Switch controller can be used independently as two pieces or you can combine it into one controller, depending on your preference. In supported games, you can share this controller with friends to engage in two-player action. Each Joy-Con features an accelerometer and gyro sensor to allow independent left and right motion control.

Uno Super Mario Card Game

If you like playing Uno, you’ll love playing Super Mario Uno. This Mario-themed matching card game features all the familiar rules from the traditional version, plus a special Mario Super Star Card and two customizable cards to keep things fresh and exciting.

Little Buddy Official Super Mario Plush Raccoon Tanooki Mario

Tanooki Mario is quite a powerful power-up — invincible, in fact. Now you can get your favorite Mario as a high-quality plush toy. This is an officially licensed product that is 9 inches tall, adorable and soft.

Franco Official Nintendo Super Mario Kids Super-Soft Cotton Beach Towel

Swim season is coming. With this colorful 58-inch beach towel, you can show your love for the famous brothers all summer long. The towel is soft, absorbent and machine-washable. It features both Mario and Luigi jumping into action to stomp a Goomba.

