The next generation of iPhones is coming, and new production photos leaked this week have revealed that they may have some features fans have been missing for years. iPhones have lagged behind other phones on the market, such as Androids, when it comes to charging time and data transfer speeds, but the upcoming iPhone 15 may change that, thanks to its rumored Thunderbolt high-speed data transmission feature.

What is Thunderbolt?

Thunderbolt uses an integrated circuit to enhance signal transmission stability, particularly for high-capacity data ports and minimizing jitter.

If you don’t speak technology, that means it makes your iPhone capable of transmitting data much, much faster — at speeds up to 40,000 megabits per second. For comparison, all past models of the iPhone have had USB 2.0 instead of Thunderbolt, which limited their data transmission speeds to around 480 megabits per second.

The result? This means you would be able to back up a new iPhone about 100 times faster than an old one. You’d also be able to charge it much faster — a welcome upgrade for Apple fans who have surely noticed that competitors, like Androids, have outpaced iPhones in charging time.

When can you get an iPhone 15?

There’s no official release date yet for the iPhone 15, but it’s rumored that Apple will announce the new line on Sept. 12 or Sept. 13, about a week before putting it on sale on Sept. 22.

There are rumors that supply chain issues are affecting availability, and there may be shortages of the new phones through the end of the year. If you’re desperate to get your hands on one, you may want to pre-order it as soon as it’s available.

Best iPhones available now

If you can’t wait for the iPhone 15, these are the best iPhone models you can get right now.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple’s current flagship phone has all the power and screen space you could want. In our testing, we found it was the best of the best, with a responsive display and impressive performance features, although it’s expensive and the base model comes with limited storage.

Sold by Walmart

Apple iPhone SE

The BestReviews Testing Lab found that this phone delivered the best bang for your buck. It’s one of Apple’s most affordable models but still has plenty of power and a serviceable camera — as long as you’re satisfied with a smaller screen.

Sold by Amazon

Apple iPhone 13 Mini

This older model is perfect if you’re looking to save some money but still want 5G speeds. The small screen is also great for those who prefer their phone to take up as little space as possible — and this phone still delivers plenty of features in a small footprint.

Sold by Amazon

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

The camera on the iPhone 14 Pro is one of the best that Apple has ever produced. This phone is powerful enough to run multiple creative apps at a time, making this model a great choice for content creators.

Sold by Walmart

Apple iPhone 12

If you don’t mind an older model, this one delivers solid performance and a bit more simplicity. It’s Apple’s first 5G model, so it’s still plenty fast but has a bit more of a rugged design than newer models.

Sold by Amazon

