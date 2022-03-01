Which inverse function calculator is best?

If you’re taking a math course in which you’re studying inverse functions, you’ll likely be required to graph functions and their inverses in many ways. An inverse function graphing calculator will allow you to graph functions quickly and precisely, which will help you visualize how these graphs behave. This allows you to graph accurately through other methods.

Just as any number has an inverse, many functions also have inverses. For example, the inverse of 5 is ⅕. The inverse of the function y = x is y = 1/x. You can find the inverse of a function algebraically, but graphing it is a great way to visualize how an inverse function cancels its parent function out. For producing high-quality graphs of functions, the Texas Instruments TI-Nspire CX II CAS Color Graphing Calculator is the top choice.

What is an inverse graphing calculator?

An inverse graphing calculator is any graphing calculator capable of graphing the inverse of a function. Suppose you’re used to using basic math or scientific calculators limited to operations like addition and multiplication. In that case, you’ll be blown away by the collection of functions offered by an inverse graphing calculator.

Inverse graphing calculators help higher-level math students, such as those in advanced algebra and pre-calculus, visualize functions and their inverses to learn how the graphs behave. They’re powerful tools for learning in the palm of your hand.

What to know before you buy an inverse function calculator

Processing speed

Faster processors will enable you to work more quickly. Manufacturers measure speed in megahertz.

Course or testing requirements

Be sure to pay close attention to the requirements listed on your syllabus or in the guidelines for any exam you’re planning to use your calculator for before purchasing one. Some classes and exams have specific requirements for what calculator is permitted.

What to look for in a quality inverse function calculator

Battery

Most inverse function graphing calculators run on rechargeable batteries, saving you money and removing the inconvenience of purchasing new batteries. To avoid the recurring expense of replacing your batteries, be sure to look for a model with a rechargeable battery. It’s crucial to look for this feature if you’re considering older models, which often used disposable batteries.

Display

The display on your graphing calculator will impact what it’s like to use your calculator in class or at home studying. Picking an inverse function calculator with a high-definition backlit screen will make it easier to use your calculator for long hours or late at night without struggling to decipher details.

Full-color screens are also helpful for differentiating between various graphed lines on the same plot.

Memory

Choose an inverse function calculator with a good amount of memory to store the functions and equations you use most often. This is especially useful in higher-level math courses where you perform many advanced calculations.

How much you can expect to spend on an inverse function calculator

Inverse function graphing calculators range in price from $60-$300. The calculators at the lower under of the range will satisfy all the basic requirements of an inverse function calculator but won’t have as high quality a display as higher-end calculators. For $150-$300, expect full-color screens and high capability with features such as 3D modeling and statistical analysis.

Inverse function calculator FAQ

What line should the inverse function reflect over on my calculator?

A. When graphing an inverse function by hand, first graph the original function. Next, graph the line y = x on the same cartesian plane. Graph it as a dashed line to help you visualize the way each point in your graph is reflected over this line. Note that this line passes through the origin (0,0) of the graph and has a slope of 1.

Do I need to be able to graph inverse functions by hand?

A. In almost all math classes in which inverse functions are taught, you’ll be expected to learn how to graph them by hand. However, this involves some reasonably simple computations that are easy to understand with a bit of practice. Having a graphing calculator that can quickly and precisely graph the inverse of a function will allow you to visualize how inverse functions work and act as an essential supplemental tool while you master graphing functions and their inverses through various methods.

How do I solve for an inverse function in two ways?

A. The first way to solve an inverse function is to graph it by hand or on your graphing calculator. To graph by hand, plot the original function and then reflect its coordinates over the line y = x. The second way to graph the inverse function is algebraic. Start with the original equation’s function, swap x and y, and then solve. For example:

f(x) = 5x +10 (original function of x)

y = 5x + 10 (replace function notation with y)

x = 5y +10 (to find the inverse function, swap x and y)

(x – 10)/5 = y (solve the equation for y)

f-1(x) = x – 105 (arrange in normal function notation)

What’s the best inverse function calculator to buy?

Top cross product calculator

Texas Instruments TI-Nspire CX II CAS Color Graphing Calculator

What you need to know: A trusted brand’s function-rich calculator ideal for graphing inverse functions as well as a variety of other math operations.

What you’ll love: This is a comprehensive calculator with an easy-to-navigate menu of options. It’s ideal for graphing multiple functions at once, allowing you to graph the original function, the line of reflection y = x and the inverse function. It runs on a rechargeable battery with good battery life.

What you should consider: Some customers feel overwhelmed by this calculator’s sheer volume of capabilities, but it’s easy to navigate with some practice.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cross product calculator for the money

Casio Prizm FX-CG50 Color Graphing Calculator

What you need to know: This option is a color inverse function graphing calculator with a gorgeous, high-resolution LCD display.

What you’ll love: The color on this calculator is top-notch, with over 65,000 colors. It performs well at producing complex graphs, including 3D graphs. It has good processor speed and is suitable for differential equations and statistics.

What you should consider: If you’re accustomed to working on a TI, you may find navigating the functions of this calculator counterintuitive at first.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE Color Graphing Calculator, Black

What you need to know: This is a function-rich calculator with a vivid high-definition display ideal for finding inverse functions.

What you’ll love: This user-friendly calculator has good capability and is great for most higher-level math courses. Its lightweight design makes this calculator ideal for transporting to and from class.

What you should consider: Some customers found the recharge time on this calculator too long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Evelyn Waugh writes for BestReviews.

