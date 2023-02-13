Listen your way through Burt Bacharach’s discography with these movies, albums and more

Celebrate Burt Bacharach’s 70-year career

Burt Bacharach wrote his first professional song in 1952. It was called “Once in a Blue Moon,” and it was performed by Nat King Cole. Last week, he passed away at age 94 due to natural causes. While family, friends and fans mourn the loss of one of the world’s greatest modern composers, his legacy is a rich, beautiful and expansive catalog of music that can be cherished by all.

Burt Bacharach’s musical impact

With a career that spans well over half a century, Burt Bacharach has made an indelible mark on the world. He is a six-time Grammy Award winner, a three-time Academy Award winner and an Emmy Award winner. Bacharach wrote or cowrote seven No. 1 Billboard hits, including “This Guy’s in Love With You” (1968), “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” (1970), “(They Long To Be) Close to You” (1970), “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)” (1981) and “That’s What Friends Are For” (1986).

Bacharach’s songs have been recorded by over 1,000 different artists, ranging from Dionne Warwick and Tom Jones to Dusty Springfield and Rod Stewart. While he most often worked with Hal David, Bacharach also collaborated with such luminaries as Bob Hilliard, Paul Anka, Carole Bayer Sager, Christopher Cross, Peter Allen, Neil Diamond, Elvis Costello and others.

Dennis DeYoung of Styx summed up the brilliance of Bacharach in a recent post: “He was one of the greatest songwriters of my lifetime. His compositions were like none other, what with their unique use of chord progressions and melody. Complex upon examination, they never felt that way while listening. The naturalness of it all seemed to flow beautifully from one section to another. Trust me, that ain’t easy. It never felt like he was showing off his skills but rather inviting the listener to join him on a marvelous musical journey.”

Christopher Cross wrote, “Burt Bacharach was a genuine musical genius. His harmonic and rhythmic style was truly unique. Burt was incredibly prolific, and the world is richer for him.”

The best ways to listen to and celebrate Burt Bacharach’s music

