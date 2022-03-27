Which AirPods case is best?

Whether you’re traveling through the city on public transport or at the gym, you don’t want anything to happen to your Apple AirPods. They don’t come cheap, so keep them safe in a special AirPods case.

AirPods have grown massively in popularity, either through their true wireless capabilities or small form factor. Even though they come in a case when you first buy them, there’s no harm in personalizing the protective layer. If you prefer the original look and feel, the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case is a perfect choice.

What to know before you buy an AirPods case

Protection and charging

The purpose of an AirPods case is twofold: they protect your precious wireless devices and they charge them when not in use. You slip the AirPods into the case and once they’re fully charged, you’re ready to go. The case itself can hold multiple charges for your AirPods.

Set a budget

AirPods cases come in a huge variety from a lot of manufacturers. This can spread the price range over a large portion of your budget. Decide what your budget is for an AirPods case, and look for something within that range. You’ll find in most cases that the protective housing performs the same function as one that’s double the price.

Wireless vs. wired

The official AirPods case from Apple is available in two different charging modes: wired and wireless. The wired charging case works the same way with any AirPods, but the case itself is recharged through a USB cable. The wireless case can be charged by putting it on a Qi-compatible charging mat.

What to look for in a quality AirPods case

Build quality

The purpose of an AirPods case is to protect and charge your wireless AirPods. It stands to reason that the build quality and materials used for the case need to be excellent. If the case isn’t capable of withstanding bumps and low drops, then it could also damage the AirPods.

Look-alikes

Apple is the only company that can make the official AirPods case, but that doesn’t mean other companies are banned from producing their own versions. If you don’t want the standard white case, consider other brands. There are several models available that are compatible and come in different colors, functions and designs.

Compatibility

While the standard AirPods and the AirPods Pro look slightly different, the cases are all interchangeable. This means you can use the AirPods Pro case to charge the first-generation AirPods. The biggest difference is that the AirPods Pro case has wireless charging capabilities, while the normal AirPods case doesn’t.

How much you can expect to spend on an AirPods case

The average price of an AirPods case depends on the manufacturer and the model. Affordable models can retail for $5-$50. Other more complex designs can retail for $70-$150.

AirPods case FAQ

What’s the difference between an AirPods case and a cover?

A. An AirPods case is the gadget in which you place the AirPods to charge or to keep them safe. A cover is decorative housing that slips around the AirPods case to protect it from scratches and to give it a personalized look.

How much charging time does an AirPods case provide?

A. AirPods themselves have a battery life of about 5 hours of listening time. When put in the case, the additional charging power can provide the AirPods with enough battery to last over 24 hours.

What’s the best AirPods case to buy?

Top AirPods case

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

What you need to know: A perfect combo of the classic AirPods and a charging case.

What you’ll love: If you don’t have AirPods yet, then this combo is the perfect option for you. It comes with a pair of first-generation AirPods as well as a charging case for them.

What you should consider: The case needs to be charged through a USB cable and can provide more than 24 hours of listening time when fully charged.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top AirPods case for the money

MOBOSI Vanguard Armor Series Military AirPods Pro Case

What you need to know: A strong and durable case to protect against the elements.

What you’ll love: This rugged case for AirPods Pro makes sure that they remain protected from what nature can throw at them. The delightful case comes with a carry carabiner so that you can easily clip it onto a bag or belt. You can choose between 6 colors. On the front, there’s an LED light to indicate charging, and the case can be recharged through a USB cable or wirelessly.

What you should consider: Some users have mentioned that the carry carabiner is not too strong and some people have lost the case while in park or hiking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

PITAKA Protective AirPods Case

What you need to know: A sleek and stylish option for the discerning AirPods user.

What you’ll love: This AirPods case features double-sided charging, meaning that you can put it down in any orientation. The case is made from durable Aramid synthetic fiber, similar to that used in the aerospace industry. This also makes the case impact- and scratch-resistant. The case comes with a carabiner clip, so you can easily attach it to a bag. The cover of the case can also be removed and put on a different charging case.

What you should consider: There’s a small amount of adhesive that keeps the lid from slipping off the cover.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

