Harry S. Truman Elementary School in Webb City and Cleora Public School in rural Delaware County, Oklahoma were awarded the 2023 National Blue Ribbon School as an Exemplary High Performing school.

Exemplary High Performing schools have their state’s highest high school graduation rates and the highest achieving students – in the top 15% – in English and mathematics, measured by state assessments tests.

Webb City was one of eight schools awarded this honor. Both schools were among 353 schools in the county to receive the award. Harry S. Truman Elementary School also won the award in 2016.

Cleora was one of four schools in Oklahoma and joins Wilson Elementary School in Miami which received the award in 2009.

The U.S. Department of Education’s program recognizes outstanding public and non-public elementary, middle, and high schools based on their overall high academic achievement or success in closing the achievement gap among diverse groups of students.

The goals of the program are to shine a spotlight on the best schools in the United States and to share best practices of outstanding schools across the country.

