Which Harry Potter shower curtain is best?

Shower curtains provide a dramatic backdrop for any bathroom’s design. As the largest piece of decor in the room, they draw your eye and set the tone for the day. If you want to create a magical space without much effort, a Harry Potter shower curtain can transport everyone in your home to an otherworldly location.

If you’re looking for the most durable and affordable Harry Potter shower curtain, Allenjoy Magic Castle Wizard School Shower Curtain is the most impressive choice.

What to know before you buy a Harry Potter shower curtain

Material

Harry Potter shower curtains are available in a variety of materials. The most common options are polyester, nylon, and poly-cotton blends, but you may find some designs in linen, cotton or plastic as well.

Plastic, polyester and nylon shower curtains are waterproof and affordable. More delicate fabric shower curtains may provide a more refined look but may not be machine-washable.

Size

As Harry Potter shower curtains are a novelty item, they may not be available in as many sizes as other shower curtains. However, you’ll find all designs can generally accommodate standard bathtubs measuring 66-72 inches wide and long.

Hanging method

Hanging methods for Harry Potter shower curtains can vary between simple holes, reinforced sewn holes, small holes with metal grommets or large holes with metal grommets. You’ll need hooks to hang shower curtains with smaller holes, but you can install curtains with large holes directly onto the curtain rod. Metal grommets reinforce the holes in the shower curtain, making the curtain more durable against rips and tears, which is handy in a high-traffic bathroom.

Cleaning and maintenance

Most plastic, polyester and nylon shower curtains are machine-washable. You can toss them in with your regular laundry as long as you follow general washing instructions and avoid overcrowding the machine. If your shower curtains are made of other materials, such as linen, cotton or hemp, use a brush or sponge and gently scrub with soapy water to spot clean and prevent mildew buildup.

Since your Harry Potter shower curtain may be nostalgic to you or your loved ones, it’s best to clean it thoroughly before storing it somewhere clean and dry if you plan to swap it out for another shower curtain.

What to look for in a quality Harry Potter shower curtain

High-quality design

Design is arguably the most important factor when looking for a Harry Potter shower curtain. As you browse, consider who will spend the most time enjoying this fantastical bathroom decor and cater your choices to them. Design choices are likely to revolve around various colorful graphic prints on polyester, nylon or plastic curtains. Some prints represent realistic cinematic scenes, while others evoke a playful moment from the Harry Potter films.

Whether you’re redecorating the entire room in HP-inspired decor or just adding a wondrous new eye-catching curtain, envision how the shower curtain will fit into your bathroom’s design and choose one that complements the overall color palette and style.

Reinforced holes

Some decorative shower curtains offer extra structure around the openings for hooks, including sewn hems or metal grommets. If you want to help your Harry Potter shower curtain last through lots of muggle wear and tear, look for one with reinforced holes.

Water-resistance

Some shower curtains are made of water-resistant or even waterproof materials. However, specialty and novelty shower curtains may not always come in water-resistant fabrics. Harry Potter shower curtains may also use delicate fabrics to enhance the design. That said, finding a shower curtain that resists water helps protect the curtain year-round without the need for extra cleaning and maintenance.

How much you can expect to spend on a Harry Potter shower curtain

You can expect to pay $15-$25 for a novelty Harry Potter-inspired shower curtain.

Harry Potter shower curtain FAQ

Will a Harry Potter shower curtain fit a shower stall?

A. Possibly. Since these themed shower curtains are specialty items, they’re generally only available in sizes that fit generic bathtubs, including anywhere from 66-72 inches wide and tall. Shower stalls can range anywhere from 30-48 inches across. Though that fits most witches, wizards and muggles comfortably, it means your Harry Potter shower curtain may appear distorted if you hang it in a smaller space.

Are Harry Potter shower curtains machine-washable?

A. Most likely, yes. Plastic, polyester and nylon shower curtains are often machine-washable. Cotton, cotton-blend, linen, hemp, silk and other fabric curtains may have more specific instructions for spot cleaning or even dry cleaning. Check the shower curtain’s label and any instructions from the manufacturer for more precise cleaning instructions.

What’s the best Harry Potter shower curtain to buy?

Top Harry Potter shower curtain

Allenjoy Magic Castle Wizard School Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This high-impact shower curtain features a bold Harry Potter-themed graphic on a functional polyester curtain.

What you’ll love: The design features an impressive Hogwarts-like castle dusted with snow, twinkling under the night sky. The curtain measures 72 inches wide by 72 inches tall, which is large enough for all bathtubs. It comes with 12 white hooks. The polyester curtain material is waterproof and resists odor and mildew.

What you should consider: Some customers noticed the included hooks were not heavy-duty.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Harry Potter shower curtain for the money

Allenjoy Platform King’s Cross Station Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This Harry Potter-themed shower curtain features a photorealistic print on a waterproof curtain at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: The iconic Platform 9 3/4 image captures your gaze in the center of the shower curtain, surrounded by a weathered brick facade. Thankfully, this wall is made of 100% polyester and you won’t crash your luggage cart as you step into the tub. The curtain features a double-sided waterproof coating and measures 72 inches by 72 inches to fit standard tubs.

What you should consider: Though it’s the best value, the price isn’t too far off from other Harry Potter shower curtains.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gdcover Marauder’s Map Waterproof Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This waterproof shower curtain features a large work of art honoring the beloved Marauder’s Map that any Harry Potter fan will adore.

What you’ll love: The wandering lines of The Marauder’s Map lead away from the central graphic on this shower curtain, which mimics the paper map Harry, Ron and Hermione use to explore Hogwarts after-hours. The shower curtain is 100% polyester, machine-washable and comes with 12 C-shaped curtain hooks. The neutral color palette complements many different styles.

What you should consider: The shorter width of this curtain may not fit wider bathtubs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

