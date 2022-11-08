Using an electric blanket may help you save some money on your electric bill by producing even heat that provides reliable warmth while you sleep.

Westinghouse Electric Blanket review

Whether youâ€™re curling up on the sofa on a cold day or heading to bed on a wintry night, it can be difficult to get comfortable when thereâ€™s a chill in the air. The good news is that an electric blanket can keep you toasty, so you can skip turning up the thermostat.

Westinghouse makes a soft electric blanket that is supposed to heat up quickly and evenly. The blanket has dual protective layers, offers multiple heat settings and is machine-washable, too. We wanted to find out if the Westinghouse Electric Blanket matches the companyâ€™s claims, so we put it to the test. Hereâ€™s what we found.

Testing the Westinghouse Electric Blanket

BestReviewsâ€™ goal is to investigate manufacturer claims about their products so our readers can make informed choices when they shop. Our group of testers try out various products to see if their specific features and functions make them worth buying.

In this article, our tester analyzed the Westinghouse Electric Blanket to determine how well it performed. We wanted to know how quickly it heats up, how comfortable it is, if itâ€™s easy to use and if itâ€™s simple to wash.

What is the Westinghouse Electric Blanket?

The Westinghouse Electric Blanket is made with soft sherpa and flannel materials that do a good job masking the feel of the internal wires. It comes in an attractive box thatâ€™s easy to unpack. The standard model offers six heat settings, overheat protection and a four-hour shutoff function. It had solid stitching and felt very well-made. We found that the blanket heats up quickly, and the straightforward controls are easy to operate. Once you remove the attached cord, the blanket is machine-washable.

Westinghouse Electric Blanket price and where to buy

The standard 50- by 60-inch electric blanket by Westinghouse is around $49.99. Larger models are also available and cost more, with the twin size costing around $84.99 and the queen at $127.99. You can purchase the blanket in all sizes at Amazon.

How to use the Westinghouse Electric Blanket

Itâ€™s quite simple to use the Westinghouse Electric Blanket: Plug it in, choose the heat setting you want and enjoy the warmth. The auto shutoff function is also a handy safety precaution. When you need to wash the blanket, pinch either side of the connecting cord to unplug it and follow the care instructions.

Westinghouse Electric Blanket benefits

When shopping for an electric blanket, you should look for a model thatâ€™s both effective and easy to use. Not only does the Westinghouse model fit both categories, but itâ€™s also soft and uses built-in heating wires that donâ€™t interfere with its comfort. The soft and pleasant texture makes it cozy even without the heating element. Built-in safety features include overheating protection and auto shutoff.

We loved that there was no learning curve to using the controls, as itâ€™s simple to set and change to fit your needs. The blanket also heats quickly and evenly with no cold spots. Itâ€™s machine-washable and available in several attractive colors and versatile sizes. Additionally, it comes with a five-year limited warranty.

Westinghouse Electric Blanket drawbacks

Overall, the Westinghouse Electric Blanket offers numerous pros that have earned it the top spot on our list of favorites. However, there are a few minor concerns that consumers should be aware of.

Our tester reviewed the 50- by 60-inch model and found that it doesnâ€™t completely cover most mattresses. However, the company also makes twin and queen models for individuals who need larger options. While we like the auto shutoff function, you canâ€™t customize it, so it shuts off after four hours of use. The connector plug can be a little difficult to remove from the blanket when itâ€™s time for laundering, but this isnâ€™t a major concern.

We also factored in consumer reviews. Although we found the material to be soft and plush, some users felt that the blanket was on the thin side. Additionally, several customers complained that the heating element quit working properly after a short time, suggesting a few faulty models may have passed through quality control. Should this happen, you can always contact the manufacturer for a replacement.

Should you get the Westinghouse Electric Blanket?

The plush materials, simple controls and even heat distribution make the Westinghouse Electric Blanket a great investment for staying warm and cozy. Itâ€™s a classic, high-quality electric blanket thatâ€™s solidly constructed. Between the even heat and the auto shutoff safety feature, itâ€™s a great addition to any couch or bed. The fact that it’s machine-washable is another highlight of this model.

Â

