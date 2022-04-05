Which light blue comforter is best?

Everyone sleeps differently, and everyone desires different bedding to satisfy those sleeping needs. Comforters are among the best toppers available, thanks to a huge variety of designs that can improve anyone’s sleep. Light blue comforters have the added benefit of providing a soothing appearance — or maybe you just like the color.

The best light blue comforter comes in the Bedsure Light Blue Comforter Set. It includes every piece of bedding you need to set up your bed at an excellent price.

What to know before you buy a light blue comforter

Size

Like all bedding, comforters follow the usual size guidelines — twin, full, king, etc. Should your bed be an awkward or irregular size or should you struggle to find an appropriately sized comforter for other reasons, choose one that’s larger than your bed rather than smaller.

Fill power

Fill power is a measurement of how much space one ounce of fill takes up. The higher the power, the fluffier and warmer the comforter.

Sub-400: These are are minimally soft, ultra-lightweight and cool.

These are are minimally soft, ultra-lightweight and cool. 400-600: These are soft, lightweight and warm enough for most seasons and climates.

These are soft, lightweight and warm enough for most seasons and climates. 600-800: These are soft, medium-weight and warm enough for cool seasons and climates.

These are soft, medium-weight and warm enough for cool seasons and climates. 800-plus: These are plush and fluffy, heavyweight and built for cold temperatures.

What to look for in a quality light blue comforter

Shell material

The shell material affects the comforter’s softness and breathability. The best use natural fibers.

Cotton is soft and breathable, and it helps wick moisture away from the body.

is soft and breathable, and it helps wick moisture away from the body. Cotton-mixed, usually with polyester as the mix, is the cheapest and least comfortable.

usually with polyester as the mix, is the cheapest and least comfortable. Wool is best for cold climates as it’s excellent at retaining body heat.

is best for cold climates as it’s excellent at retaining body heat. Silk is the hypoallergenic choice. It’s also soft, breathable and cool — but not cold.

Fill material

Comforters typically use duck or goose down plus some down cluster as stuffing, but down alternatives are also popular.

Duck down is the affordable choice. It’s effective but less fluffy than goose down.

down is the affordable choice. It’s effective but less fluffy than goose down. Goose down is the most common choice. It’s fluffy and warm.

down is the most common choice. It’s fluffy and warm. Down cluster comes from underneath the main feathers of ducks and geese and provides the most warmth. The amount of cluster used is typically given in percentages, with higher numbers equaling higher-quality comforters.

comes from underneath the main feathers of ducks and geese and provides the most warmth. The amount of cluster used is typically given in percentages, with higher numbers equaling higher-quality comforters. Alternatives, such as gel or other artificial fibers, are the hypoallergenic choice. They can be just as fluffy and warm as animal down.

Thread count

Thread count is a measurement of how many stitches a comforter has per square inch. The higher the count, the softer but firmer it feels and the better it contains its fill.

Sub-500: These are for the budget-conscious, but still effective.

These are for the budget-conscious, but still effective. 500-1,000: These are affordable and comfortable.

These are affordable and comfortable. 1,000-plus: These are the priciest, softest options.

How much you can expect to spend on a light blue comforter

Good-quality budget light blue comforters can cost as little as $40 while the most expensive comforters start around $250 and reach or exceed $500. Most can be found for $75-$200.

Light blue comforter FAQ

Which should I prioritize, thread count or fill power?

A. Both, really, unless you care more about sleeping temperature or softness. If you do, prioritize thread count for softness and fill power for sleeping temperature.

What’s the most important comforter feature for fighting allergies?

A. How easy it is to wash. Dust mites and other allergens gravitate to your mattress no matter what it’s made of, so being able to wash your comforter easily and regularly is paramount. Look for one that’s machine-washable and -dryable. That said, choosing a comforter filled with a hypoallergenic down alternative helps, too.

How do I wash a light blue comforter?

A. That depends on your comforter. Most can be machine-washed, though they’ll need to be washed individually and according to their instructions. Those that are machine-washable aren’t always machine-dryable and will need to air-dry instead. Some comforters are dry-clean-only. The instructions for a given comforter should be printed on its tag.

What’s the best light blue comforter to buy?

Top light blue comforter

Bedsure Light Blue Comforter Set

What you need to know: This set is luxurious and affordable.

What you’ll love: It includes the comforter, a flat and fitted sheet, a bed skirt, two pillowcases and two pillow shams, plus it’s available in all common sizes. Everything is machine-washable. The comforter is medium weight and quilted to prevent the fill from clumping.

What you should consider: Some consumers did not receive the color or the size they ordered, and some others received dirty sets. There are few complaints about the comforter, but the sheets are thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top light blue comforter for the money

Amazon Basics Ultra-Soft Micromink Sherpa Comforter Bed Set

What you need to know: The comforter is reversible — one side is light blue micro-mink and polyester, the other white faux-Sherpa fleece.

What you’ll love: The set includes the comforter and two pillow shams. Everything is machine-washable. The box stitching helps keep the fill in place during sleep and washing.

What you should consider: It’s only available in three sizes. Some consumers received dirty comforters and shams with broken zippers. Others reported the sizing to be off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bare Home Comforter Set

What you need to know: This is another great budget option from a U.S.-based company.

What you’ll love: This set includes the comforter and one matching pillow sham. It uses box stitching to keep the fill in place, and the fill is a hypoallergenic down alternative. It is machine-washable and has a 30-day money-back guarantee.

What you should consider: The light blue option is only available in the twin/twin XL combo size. Some consumers had issues with seams coming undone after washing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

