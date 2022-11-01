Everything you need to know about home waxing

Admittedly, many TikTok trends are ridiculous or dangerous, but others can actually make your life better. They can save you time and money while solving day-to-day problems. Home waxing kits have become hugely popular on TikTok. While waxing has some risks, people often favor waxing over shaving because it lasts much longer.

What is waxing?

Waxing is an alternative to shaving. You heat up wax, coat an area of the skin with the wax and remove it. Waxing completely removes hair from the skin. This includes the follicle, which makes the process much more effective and long-lasting than shaving.

Hard waxing vs. soft waxing

There are two types of wax used in hair removal: hard wax and soft wax. It’s important to understand the difference between the two so you know which is best for your needs.

Hard wax

Hard wax only adheres to your hair, not your skin, which makes it best for use on sensitive areas because it isn’t as painful to remove. You also don’t need a waxing strip to remove the wax; you can just peel it off after it has hardened. The downside to using hard wax is it doesn’t work well on large areas such as the arms or legs.

Soft wax

Soft wax adheres to your skin and requires a waxing strip for removal. When you pull the strip off, the top layer of your skin along with the hair is removed, so it’s much more painful. Soft wax is often more affordable than hard wax and can be used on larger sections of your body, but there’s a higher risk of irritation and skin damage possible with it.

How to use wax to remove hair

Your at-home waxing kit comes with specific instructions to follow for best results. However, for a general overview of the process, you need to do four things:

Clean and prepare the area for waxing. Warm the wax. Apply the melted wax in the direction of hair growth. Remove the wax in the opposite direction of hair growth.

What to consider before waxing

While waxing is very effective and the results last much longer than shaving, there are a few things to consider before waxing:

You shouldn’t wax if you have circulatory problems.

Wax should not be applied to irritated or damaged skin, varicose veins, warts, eyelashes, nipples or moles.

The American Academy of Dermatology advises to avoid using retinoid creams up to a week prior to waxing.

Waxing may cause irritation, bumps, an allergic reaction, swelling, rashes, dark spots, ingrown hairs and more.

If skin irritations do not go away after two or three days, consult your doctor.

Best-reviewed at-home waxing kits

KoluaWax Waxing Kit

This all-in-one waxing kit includes a digital warmer, hard wax beads, a heat-safe bowl, pre-wax oil, post-wax oil and more. Everything you need to start your at-home waxing care is included in this comprehensive kit. Sold by Amazon

GiGi At-Home Beginner Waxing Starter Kit

The GiGi Waxing Starter Kit gives you the ability to accomplish salon-quality waxing in your own home. For convenience, the included materials are suitable for both sensitive and large areas. Sold by Ulta

Kotamu Wax Warmer Kit

The Kotamu waxing kit includes hard wax designed to only stick to your hair, not your skin. It comes with specially formulated facial wax, exfoliating powder and all the tools needed to complete your first at-home waxing. Sold by Amazon

Sally Hansen Extra-Strength All-Over Body Wax Hair Removal Kit

Sally Hansen’s All-Over Body Wax Hair Removal Kit lets you microwave wax to remove stubborn hair. It’s dermatologist tested and comes with azulene oil to remove any lingering wax and soothe sensitive skin. Sold by Ulta

Sally Hansen Microwaveable Eyebrow, Face and Lip Wax Kit

If you’re looking for facial wax, this is a solid option. The microwaveable kit is suitable for eyebrows, face and lips. There are no strips required: apply and peel. Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

