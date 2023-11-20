These are the splurge-worthy beauty items you’ll want the most

Though there are plenty of high-quality beauty products on the market that are available at low prices, some of the most luxurious items will naturally come with a hefty price tag to match. While big beauty splurges may not be the most practical casual purchases, the holidays can be the perfect occasion to indulge in that top-notch facial toning device you’ve been eyeing or the high-priced caviar-infused face cream you’ve been dying to try (especially with Black Friday and Cyber Monday bringing us some incredible discounts on top products).

Whether you’re saving up to splurge on a luxe gift for yourself or deciding which items to put on your holiday wish list, these are the top luxury beauty products we believe are worth it.

Why are some beauty products so expensive?

There are a variety of reasons a beauty item might have a high price tag. Perhaps it’s a device that uses revolutionary technology to deliver better results than other similar devices on the market. Or, it could be a skin care cream that uses super-high-quality and rare ingredients. The item could even be handcrafted or extra-beautifully designed, making it look and feel more special than other products in that space. Whatever the case, we’ve culled only items that have good reasoning behind their hefty price tags.

Best splurge-worthy beauty products

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Considered the Rolls Royce of hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic is a worthy splurge for anyone who blow dries their hair frequently and therefore wants to do it as quickly as possible without causing damage to their strands. This hair dryer delivers on that and more, including an ergonomic bottom-heavy design that keeps your arm from getting tired as you use it and a variety of magnetic attachments designed to suit all hair types.

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit

Perfect for facial toning beginners, the easy-to-use device helps tone the muscles in your face in just five minutes, leaving you with a more sculpted and contoured look instantly. It also helps minimize the look of fine lines and wrinkles in your face and neck. The set includes a priming gel that you apply to your face prior to activating the device.

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream

Though a definite splurge, La Mer’s moisturizer is known to deliver results. The key is in the ingredients, which are the result of decades of scientific testing. They include a soothing Miracle Broth, which infuses skin with the energy it needs to help repair visible signs of aging. Furthermore, lime tea concentrate contains antioxidants, which protect skin from irritation, and giant sea kelp supports the skin’s natural healing process.

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation

This oil-free, medium-coverage foundation truly is a cut above the rest. It has a weightless formula with a natural finish that blends right into your skin and looks like, well, skin. The color pigments lay flat, allowing for truly seamless blending and layering.

Droplette 2

This device transforms small capsules packed with skin-loving ingredients into a powerful mist. This allows the skin care ingredients — such as collagen and retinol — to penetrate the skin 20 times deeper than traditional topical applications, in turn helping you squeeze the maximum benefits out of your products. Plus, you can connect your device to the Droplette app to check and track your skin’s progress.

TOM FORD Lip Color Lipstick

Tom Ford’s lipstick makes our list for its incredibly luxurious formula that glides on buttery smooth and feels amazing. It comes in over 40 shades that deliver a swipe of buildable color. The satin-finish color is budge-proof for over eight hours.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Water Cream

This luxe moisturizer is a new, ultra-hydrating take on the bestselling, celeb-loved favorite Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream. We love that this product is formulated with niacinamide, which helps brighten and balance the appearance of skin tone and refine the look of pores. It feels cool and gel-like on the face, which is a refreshing feeling for dry, winter skin.

Dyson Airwrap

We love this tool because it creates a large variety of hairstyles — all without heat damage. With five attachments included, you can style your hair into loose, voluminous curls, a voluminous blowout or a sleek and straight style. The flyaway tamer attachment will smooth any frizz at the end.

Jenny Patinkin Cryo Glow Globes

Can you get cryo globes for cheaper? Sure. But will they be this gorgeous, so ergonomically shaped and crafted from handblown glass? Probably not. When chilled in the fridge for at least 10 minutes, these globes use cold temperatures to help constrict blood vessels in the skin and promote circulation and oxygenation. The result is a reduction in redness and inflammation of the skin, giving an appearance that’s firmer, brighter and more lifted.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

In recent years, this product skyrocketed to the new luxury-status mositurizer thanks to its long celebrity fan list. The brand is created by a German doctor and the hero ingredient in the entire line is TFC-8, a complex of over 40 ingredients, which was inspired by products that heal burns.

