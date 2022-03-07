Which is best: bronzer or contour?

If you’re looking to get a little extra color or definition in your face, bronzer and contour can be great tools. Both types of makeup come in liquid or powder form and add dimension to your appearance, but they do different things. Generally speaking, bronzer is used to add warmth to your face while contour carves out your bone structure by creating shadows and depth. But which one is better? It depends on a few different factors.

Bronzer

Think of the sun hitting your face along the bridge of the nose and sweeping across the cheeks — this is what bronzer is for. It is meant to mimic the glow received by the sun without the harmful effects of UV rays. With or without foundation, it can be used to brighten up your face any time of day. It gives the face a warmer, shimmery finish that lasts and blends well with the natural tones of your skin.

There are many different brands of bronzer to choose from, in both liquid and powder form. When selecting one, be sure to note the tone of your natural skin. You should always choose a shade that is one or two shades darker than your skin tone.

Bronzer pros

The main benefit of bronzer is to give your skin a sun-kissed appearance. Morning, evening, winter or summer, you can have a warm look without relying on the weather. It provides you with a glow similar to what the sun would provide without the damage it can cause.

Furthermore, it is easy to apply and add to your makeup routine. It only takes an extra moment to add a little to your cheeks in the morning to enhance the radiance of your skin. Your skin will look dewy and fresh for the day ahead.

Bronzer cons

Overdoing a bronzer is easy. If you use too much, it can give your face an orange tint, which will have you washing your face and starting all over. When applying, be careful to use only a little at a time and blend it in well before adding more. Additionally, the brushes that come standard with bronzers are typically small and need to be upgraded. For best results, get a proper set of makeup brushes to replace the original.

Best bronzers

Shiseido Bronzer (Oil Free)

This lightweight powder bronzer has a natural finish. It is infused with moisturizer and provides an all-day, sun-kissed look.

Revlon Skinlights Face Glow Illuminator

This liquid bronzer adds a sheer, glowing radiance to the skin. It can be used alone or blended with foundation as a bronzer or a highlighter.

Contour

Defining the natural shapes in the face by creating shadows and depth is done by contour. Place a touch of color to your nose, cheeks, eyes and forehead to deepen your facial dimensions. It optimizes the preferred features of the face by highlighting your natural bone structure and creating depth.

Contour comes in earthy tones to provide a natural finish when applied. There are a few different shades in each palette to give you the variations you need to create a sculpted look. It can be used on top of your foundation or with a daily tinted moisturizer.

Contour pros

Building depth enhances your natural features, making your face appear more symmetrical and, therefore, more attractive to the eye. Shading along the bridge of the nose and cheekbones creates a slimming effect, while using it on the eye area can make you appear more awake. Your overall appearance is optimized with a great contouring set.

Additionally, it can also improve your overall made-up look. Using a palette to blend in with your foundation makes it look more like your natural skin shading. Foundation alone can flatten your features but when paired with contouring makeup, you can bring them out again.

Contour cons

The negative thing about contouring is the time it takes to get it right. Initially, you have to practice and perfect your application skills, which is time-consuming on its own. However, even after learning to do it properly, it will still add twenty minutes to your makeup routine. Additionally, the extra layer of makeup on the skin will increase the chance of clogged pores and blemishes.

Best contours

Kat Von D Shade + Light Face Contour Refillable Palette

These powder contour shades come in a refillable set. They have a natural finish that blends easily into the skin for a sculpted look.

NYX Professional Makeup Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Contour Concealer

This liquid contour offers great coverage for scars, blemishes and dark circles under the eyes. It is waterproof, comfortable to wear and transfer-resistant.

Should you get bronzer or contour?

Both products are used to sculpt the face to perfection, but making a choice between the two doesn’t have to be difficult. If you are looking to use less makeup, then simply choose a bronzer to add some warmth. It is less time-consuming and you can use less product to achieve the desired look. Plus, with it you are still improving your features and enhancing your makeup style.

However, if you want to create depth and dimension to your face, then you should use both products. Adding definition to your bone structure helps you to look refreshed and photo-ready anytime. Bronzer and contour go well together to create a full, natural look that enhances your features.

