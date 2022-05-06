Which It Cosmetics CC cream is best?

It Cosmetic’s CC creams tout the tagline “Your skin but better.” And since the brand formulates its products with skin-loving ingredients with makeup, the results are visible proof of this claim.

If you’re looking for a radiant finish with an impressive range of shades to choose from, It Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow Lightweight Foundation + Glow Serum is a great choice. It’s breathable, offers SPF protection and comes in 12 different shades.

What to know before you buy an It Cosmetics CC cream

Skin care ingredients

While the “CC” in CC cream stands for “color correcting,” these products are capable of much more than just color correction. They combine foundation-like coverage with various skin care benefits, so your makeup can improve the quality of your skin while you’re wearing it.

It Cosmetics fills its CC creams with nourishing ingredients to help skin look and feel its best. You’ll find ingredients such as collagen for visible elasticity, charcoal for oil absorption, hyaluronic acid for hydration and niacinamide for brightness. It Cosmetics CC creams also include sunscreen for SPF protection.

CC cream for your skin care concerns

It Cosmetics formulates its products with insights from dermatologists and plastic surgeons to help deliver reliable results. It Cosmetics CC creams are ideal for dry, oily or combination skin. They can also address concerns such as uneven tone.

Shade ranges

It Cosmetics strives to provide quality ingredients and long-lasting formulas. It also is one of many still working on expanding the shade range for their CC creams. Several It Cosmetics CC creams come in 12 shade options, and one CC cream even comes in 22 shades. If you’re not sure what shade works best for you, get a mini or sample size to try before committing to a full-size bottle.

What to look for in a quality It Cosmetics CC cream

Mineral sunscreen sun protection

All of It Cosmetics’ CC creams have SPF sun protection, and most of them use mineral sunscreen ingredients. While mineral sunscreens can sometimes leave a visible white cast on your skin, their ingredients are safer for human health and the environment.

Matte, natural or radiant finish

It Cosmetics CC creams can help you achieve the perfect finish for your complexion, whether you want a matte effect or a radiant glow. Some users with oily skin noticed shiny skin after a few hours, but many use this CC cream and maintain a natural or even matte finish.

Pigmented coverage

CC creams are perfect for days when you don’t want to spend time blending out a heavy foundation. These formulas apply and blend easily with either your fingertips or a brush. It’s buildable, too, so you can create medium to full coverage that looks and feels natural and lightweight.

How much you can expect to spend on It Cosmetics CC cream

Full-size tubes cost $47, which gets you around 1 fluid ounce of CC cream. Some formulas have mini versions available for $17.

It Cosmetics CC cream FAQ

Is It Cosmetics cruelty-free?

A. Yes, It Cosmetics is cruelty-free! The company does not perform any animal testing on its products or ingredients. They also won’t sell their products in countries that require animal testing.

How do you apply CC cream?

A. Start with just one pump of It Cosmetics CC cream and layer on more as needed. Apply to the middle of your face and blend outward using your fingertips or a foundation brush.

What’s the best It Cosmetics CC cream to buy?

Top It Cosmetics CC cream

It Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow Lightweight Foundation + Glow Serum

What you need to know: This medium-coverage, radiant-finish CC cream protects your skin, and comes in a wide range of shades.

What you’ll love: The lightweight formula blends out well and doesn’t feel cakey. It has SPF 40 protection and the green tea extract protects your skin from environmental stressors.

What you should consider: Despite the large shade range, it can be tricky finding a good color match. Minis are not available in this formula.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Top It Cosmetics CC cream for the money

It Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+

What you need to know: A little goes a long way with this natural-finish formula. It also has the highest SPF protection of any It Cosmetics CC creams.

What you’ll love: The full-coverage formula is buildable yet lightweight. It evens tone and nourishes the skin with collagen, peptides and hyaluronic acid. The SPF is a mineral formula, which is easier on your skin and the environment. It comes in 12 shades.

What you should consider: This formula is best for normal to dry skin, and despite being advertised as having a natural finish, this CC cream is more dewy. Despite offering 12 shades, it takes time to find the right shade, especially given the high pigmentation level.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

It Cosmetics CC+ Cream Oil-Free Matte with SPF 40

What you need to know: Formulated for regular, combination and oily skin, this CC cream is oil-free and contains charcoal to help keep your complexion clear.

What you’ll love: It’s full coverage and offers SPF 40 sun protection. While it’s a thick formula, it blends out well with just your fingertips and leaves your skin looking even and streak-free. It has charcoal, tea tree extract and colloidal clay to help maintain clear skin.

What you should consider: If you have oily skin, you may want to use a setting powder to minimize shine. Some users felt that this formula transferred to clothing more easily than others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

