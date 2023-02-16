The new year is a perfect time to experiment with your look. If you’re not ready to commit to a new haircut or wardrobe, trying out makeup trends is a great place to start. It doesn’t have to cost much, and you can wash it off at the end of the day if you don’t like it. And plenty of the fun makeup trends you can expect to see on runways and red carpets this year are surprisingly easy to incorporate into your daily routine.

In this article: Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40, Milani Bold Color Statement Matte Lipstick and Elf Putty Blush.

Popular makeup trends for 2023

“Bare” skin: Ditch your full-coverage foundation, and switch to a lightweight face product such as a tinted moisturizer or serum foundation. The goal is to use products that let your skin breathe and leave it with a glowy, fresh-faced look.

Ditch your full-coverage foundation, and switch to a lightweight face product such as a tinted moisturizer or serum foundation. The goal is to use products that let your skin breathe and leave it with a glowy, fresh-faced look. Bold lips: Up your lip game this year with statement lip products that serve as the centerpiece of your look. Opt for deep red lipstick, berry or other dark lip shades.

Up your lip game this year with statement lip products that serve as the centerpiece of your look. Opt for deep red lipstick, berry or other dark lip shades. Metallic eyes: Metallic shades including gold, copper and bronze are perfect for a glam eye look. Cream and liquid shadows make it easy to pull off a perfect metallic eye.

Metallic shades including gold, copper and bronze are perfect for a glam eye look. Cream and liquid shadows make it easy to pull off a perfect metallic eye. Intense blush: Blush has taken a backseat to bronzer and contouring products in recent years, but it’s back with a vengeance in 2023. Use a bright blush to add a pop of color to your face. If you want a more natural look, cream blush is the way to go.

Blush has taken a backseat to bronzer and contouring products in recent years, but it’s back with a vengeance in 2023. Use a bright blush to add a pop of color to your face. If you want a more natural look, cream blush is the way to go. Face gems: For special occasions, consider adding self-adhesive face stickers around your eyes or other areas of the face. Faux gems, rhinestones and pearls are sure to get you noticed.

For special occasions, consider adding self-adhesive face stickers around your eyes or other areas of the face. Faux gems, rhinestones and pearls are sure to get you noticed. Exaggerated cat eye: The cat eye is a makeup trend that’s stood the test of time, but this year, use a liquid liner to create a longer, sharper cat eye.

The cat eye is a makeup trend that’s stood the test of time, but this year, use a liquid liner to create a longer, sharper cat eye. All-over highlighter: Instead of applying highlighter only to the high points of your face, go for an all-over glow with highlighter products you can easily blend into the skin.

Instead of applying highlighter only to the high points of your face, go for an all-over glow with highlighter products you can easily blend into the skin. ’90s grunge inspiration: The ’90s trend isn’t going away anytime soon, so incorporate some fun grunge elements into your 2023 makeup look. Think smudged liner and a smoky eye look with black, brown, burgundy and plum shades.

Best makeup trend products

Rose Inc. Skin Enhance Luminous Skin Tint Serum Foundation

This light-coverage tinted serum foundation delivers the perfect “bare” skin look and leaves you with a radiant glow. It also contains sodium hyaluronate to plump the skin and smooth fine lines. The formula is vegan, gluten-free and cruelty-free.

Sold by Sephora

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

This lightweight serum foundation lets your natural skin show through, but gives it a fresh, healthy glow. It contains niacinamide to help smooth skin texture and hyaluronic acid to plump and boost moisture. It comes in 29 shades, making it easy to find a match.

Sold by Amazon

Milani Bold Color Statement Matte Lipstick

This rich, super-pigmented lipstick makes a bold statement on your lips. It has a matte finish but glides on smoothly and doesn’t dry out the lips. It lasts for up to eight hours and comes in 17 shades, including deep red and deep purple.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Too Faced Cocoa Bold Cream Lipstick

This creamy, highly pigmented lipstick looks and feels great on the lips. It comes in eight universally flattering shades, including deep berry red and cranberry. It’s also chocolate-scented and has a cruelty-free formula.

Sold by Ulta Beauty and Sephora

Tresluce Beauty Forever Brillante Metallic Liquid Shadow

These liquid shadows offer a high-shine, metallic finish that will get you noticed. They dry to a powder finish and are waterproof and smudge-proof, so they last all day. You can choose from eight shades, including rose gold, bronze and silver.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Glam Attack Liquid Eyeshadow

With a buildable, crease-free formula, these liquid eyeshadows provide a bold metallic finish that wears well all day. They’re also highly pigmented and feature three-dimensional shimmer that catches the light. They come in 17 shades, including bronze and champagne.

Sold by Amazon

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush

Get bold color on your cheeks that still looks natural with this easy-to-use cream blush. It has a weightless, non-greasy texture that blends seamlessly into the skin and a water-resistant formula that lasts all day. It doesn’t cake or crease, either.

Sold by Sephora

Elf Putty Blush

This creamy, super-pigmented blush can give your cheeks that perfect flush of color. It’s lightweight and buildable, so you can customize your look to suit your skin tone. It also contains argan oil and vitamin E to nourish and hydrate the skin. The formula is vegan and cruelty-free.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Ynljgc Face Gems

These face gem stickers make it easy to add a little bling to your makeup look. Each set contains two sheets for a total of 282 gems. They’re self-adhesive for use right out of the package, and you can choose rhinestone, pearl or gold gems.

Sold by Amazon

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

Create a dramatic cat eye with this precise liquid eyeliner. It has a fine marker-like tip that allows for fine or thick lines and makes it easy to get your liner just right, even if you’re a beginner. The formula is waterproof and dries quickly.

Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Benefit High Beam Satin Pink Liquid Highlighter

With its soft pink, pearlescent glow, this liquid highlighter is perfect for all-over highlighting. It works well under your foundation for a dewy finish, but also has a precise brush applicator that lets you target specific areas.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Soft Glam II Eye Shadow Palette

This pocket-size shadow palette features a mix of warm- and cool-toned shades perfect for a ’90s grunge-inspired look, including terra cotta, chocolate brown, burgundy and black. It contains six matte shades and two shimmer shades, all highly pigmented and blendable.

Sold by Sephora, Amazon and Ulta Beauty

NYX Epic Wear Liner Stick

This long-lasting eyeliner pencil is perfect for smudging around your eyes to finish off a grunge-inspired eye look. It also comes in more than 20 shades, including basic black, and dries to a budge-proof finish. The formula is cruelty-free, too.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.