Which crib with a changing table is best?

With the overabundance of cute baby furniture, toys and equipment, deciding what your baby needs can be a little confusing. While having a baby takes a lot of time and effort, it can also be fun and exciting.

Combo furniture, like a crib with an attached changing table, makes the process slightly more manageable and saves you space. If you’re looking for a quality baby crib with a changing table that also offers ample storage, the Graco Remi 4-in-1 Convertible Crib with Drawer and Changer is ideal.

What to know before you buy a crib with changing table

Here are a few things to consider before buying a crib with a changing table.

What is a crib with a changing table?

Instead of buying a separate crib and changing table, you can get one piece of furniture with both of these items combined. To save space, the changing tables are often slightly smaller than a standalone full-sized changing table. For more information on standalone baby cribs, take a look at the complete baby crib buying guide from BestReviews.

Why should I get a crib with attached changing table?

The two main reasons parents look into a crib with an attached changing table are space and money. A separate crib and changing table can sometimes cost you almost double what you would pay for a crib with a changing table combo. Additionally, the standalone pieces of furniture also take up a lot more space. So if you’re looking to save money or working with a tight space, a combined crib with changing table is a great choice.

Convertible

Most baby cribs with changing tables convert to at least one larger bed, saving you additional money in the future.

2-in-1 convertible cribs with changing tables transition from a crib into one other style. It’s usually a toddler bed or a full-size bed.

3-in-1 convertible cribs with changing tables have three bed options. The exact choices vary depending on the model.

4-in-1 convertible cribs with changing tables are the most common. These convert from a crib to a toddler bed, daybed and a full bed.

What to look for in a quality crib with changing table

Here are some features to consider when purchasing a crib with a changing table.

Storage

Babies have a lot of stuff, so extra storage space is vital. Most cribs with changing tables will include some additional storage.

Shelves underneath the changing table are fairly common. It provides space for diapers, wipes or extra sheets. However, since these shelves are completely open, you might need baskets or bins to store items.

Drawers underneath the changing table are the most helpful. Drawers keep all your items concealed and organized. A few cribs with attached changing tables even have a rolling trundle bed drawer underneath the crib, giving you even more storage space for diapers or extra sheets.

Detachable changing table

The majority of cribs with changing tables are not detachable. This means you can only use it in one configuration, usually with the changing table on the right-hand side. However, cribs with a detachable changing table are convenient, especially if you need to use the changing table on the opposite side of the crib. It’s also nice to use as a nightstand when converting the bed later on in life.

Adjustable mattress height

You’ll find that most cribs have an adjustable mattress which allows you to lower your baby as they get older to keep them from crawling out. Most have two or three adjustment levels. However, some have four levels, which allow you to keep your baby in the crib for longer.

How much you can expect to spend on a crib with changing table

A crib with changing table costs between $150-$400. It can often be cheaper than buying a crib and changing table separately.

Crib with changing table FAQ

How long can my child use the crib and changing table?

A. The maximum height and weight will differ depending on your particular model. Be sure to check the manufacturers guidelines.

How can I convert my crib into a toddler bed?

A. Some convertible cribs have the option of changing your crib into a toddler bed. However, they might require a conversion kit which is usually sold separately.

What’s the best crib with changing table to buy?

Top crib with changing table

Graco Remi 4-in-1 Convertible Crib with Drawer and Changer

What you need to know: This versatile crib with changing table also converts to a toddler bed, daybed and full bed to grow with your child for life.

What you’ll love: Those who are looking for additional storage will love the three drawers on the changing table and trundle bed underneath the crib. The mattress adjusts to three different heights, and it comes in three colors.

What you should consider: It’s a heavy crib and takes a few hours to put together.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Top crib with changing table for the money

Storkcraft Pacific 4-in-1 Convertible Crib and Changer

What you need to know: Those with a small space will appreciate the simple look and compact size without sacrificing any features.

What you’ll love: Since it converts to a toddler bed, daybed and full bed, babies will never outgrow this crib with changing table. It comes in four colors and includes two shelves underneath the changing table. Additionally, the price is very affordable.

What you should consider: It’s one of the smallest combined cribs with a changing table on the market and doesn’t include any drawers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Delta Children Abby Convertible Crib and Changer

What you need to know: ​​This convertible crib is JPMA certified to meet or exceed all safety standards and tested for lead and other toxic elements.

What you’ll love: The mattress adjusts to three different heights and converts from a crib to a toddler bed, daybed and full bed. It has two drawers and one shelf, and a rolling trundle drawer can be purchased separately for additional storage.

What you should consider: The changing table doesn’t detach, and it isn’t standard size which means it can’t be used with other changing pads.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

