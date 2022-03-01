Which diaper liner is best?

Cloth diapers aren’t just more affordable than disposable diapers; they cut down on environmental waste too. But cleaning cloth diapers is a dirty job that no one enjoys. With diaper liners, though, you can make the process easier and more sanitary and prevent serious stains on the diapers.

Diaper liners are available in both disposable and reusable options. Parents who prefer to avoid scraping solids out of their baby’s diapers will likely want to avoid reusable liners, though, and opt for biodegradable, disposable styles. If you’re looking for thick, high-quality disposable diaper liners, the GroVia BioLiners are a top option.

What to know before you buy a diaper liner

Reusable vs. disposable

Disposable diaper liners are for a single time and then tossed out when you change your baby’s diaper. They’re not very absorbent because they’re extremely thin and lightweight. But disposable liners are an ideal option if you don’t want to spend time scraping solid waste out of the diapers since you can just throw the entire liner into the trash.

Reusable diaper liners are fabric pads that help prevent stains in cloth diapers. However, they don’t save you from having to scrape and rinse solids from the diapers — you’ll have to remove the solid waste before you wash the liners. Reusable liners are usually pretty absorbent, though, so they can help keep your baby’s skin dry. They’re a more eco-friendly option too.

Disposable diaper liners are more convenient for many parents when your baby is young and their bowel movements are softer and looser. As they get older, though, the waste usually becomes more solid, so you can easily shake the liner out into the toilet and flush the waste without any scraping. That’s why reusable liners may be a better option when your child hits the year-old mark.

Environmental impact

If you’ve decided to use cloth diapers because you want to reduce your environmental impact, you may feel a little guilty about using disposable diaper liners. While they’re not as eco-friendly as reusable options, the truth is disposable liners aren’t as bad as you might fear. By using cloth diapers and disposable liners, you’ll still be producing less waste than if you use disposable diapers.

That’s because disposable diaper liners are generally only as thick as a piece of paper. Many use eco-friendly materials like bamboo or other sustainable fibers. Bamboo is one of the most sustainable materials because it grows so quickly and is easy to replenish.

What to look for in a quality diaper liner

Size and shape

Most diaper liners are compatible with nearly all cloth diapers. However, you may come across some exceptions. Always verify the size and shape of diaper liners you’re thinking of buying to verify that they match up with the dimensions and shape of your diapers.

Flushable

Some disposable diaper liners are flushable, which may seem like a convenient feature because you only have to toss the liner into the toilet when it’s soiled. However, flushable liners don’t break down as toilet paper does, so there’s a chance they may clog your pipes or create issues in the sewer. It’s best to just toss disposable diaper liners in the trash rather than flushing them down the toilet.

Biodegradable

If you’re worried about the environmental impact of disposable diaper liners, look for options that are biodegradable or compostable. If you’re not comfortable composting with human waste, these liners still degrade quickly if you throw them in the garbage and send them to the landfill.

Unscented

While it may seem like a good idea for diaper liners to be infused with scents to counteract the smell of your baby’s waste, artificial scents and fragrances can irritate sensitive skin. Most diaper liners are unscented to prevent any irritation, but keep an eye out to ensure the brand you select is fragrance-free.

How much you can expect to spend on a diaper liner

You’ll usually pay $5-$55 for a package of diaper liners. A pack of 100 disposable liners typically costs $5-$10, while packages of 200 to 400 disposable liners or sets of 5-10 reusable liners generally range from $10-$25. For extra-large packs with 500-1500 disposable diaper liners or packs of 10 or more reusable liners, expect to pay $25-$55.

Diaper liner FAQ

Are diaper liners comfortable for babies to wear?

A. In general, diaper liners don’t add much bulk to your baby’s diaper, so they shouldn’t make their diapers uncomfortable. If you find that one brand of liners tends to bunch up inside the diaper, though, try a new brand and see if they’re a better fit.

What materials work best for diaper liners?

A. For disposable liners, bamboo is an excellent option. It allows urine to pass through to the diaper below but keeps solid waste from seeping through. It’s also a natural, biodegradable material. For reusable liners, cotton, bamboo and microfiber are excellent materials.

What’s the best diaper liner to buy?

Top diaper liner

GroVia BioLiners

What you need to know: These thick, sturdy diaper liners are so popular with parents because they don’t come loose when kids are moving around and are highly effective in keeping solid waste contained.

What you’ll love: They use eco-friendly Inego fiber. They don’t contain any harsh chemicals or preservatives. Their thickness helps them stay in place, even on energetic toddlers. They contain solids while allowing liquids to pass through. They can still cut down on leaks, though.

What you should consider: They aren’t as soft or plush as other liners, so they may not be the best fit for babies with very sensitive skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top diaper liner for the money

Wegreeco 100% Bamboo Diaper Liners

What you need to know: An affordable, eco-friendly option, these diaper liners are made of natural bamboo and extremely soft, so they’re ideal for sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: They have a softer, plusher feel than many other liners. They allow liquids to pass through but keep solid waste on top. They don’t contain any chlorine, fragrance or other chemicals. The liners are biodegradable and compostable.

What you should consider: The liners can stick to the skin when they’re wet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bumkins Flushable Diaper Liners

What you need to know: These popular diaper liners come in a convenient tissue box-like container that makes it easy to grab a liner with one hand.

What you’ll love: They’re soft and flexible so that they can fit over nearly any diaper size. They use eco-friendly, flushable bamboo viscose. You can cut the large sizes to fit smaller diapers. They work well for sensitive skin too.

What you should consider: They can sometimes bunch up and start to break down when wet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

