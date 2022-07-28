Look chic at the beach or pool with one of these fabulous cover-ups

You may think that all you need for a perfect day at the beach is a great swimsuit, stylish sunglasses and a reliable sunscreen. However, for a comfortable trip to the beach or pool, you’ll also want a stylish cover-up to wear when you’re out of the water.

Cover-ups aren’t just for wearing back and forth to the beach. If you choose the right one, you can also wear it to lunch or a store. It usually has a loose, flowy fit, making it easier to slip on and off when your skin is wet at the beach or pool.

From tunics to sarongs to sundresses, there’s a great swim cover-up available for you.

Most fashionable beach cover-ups for Summer 2022

For under $30

Lands’ End Long Cotton Jersey Sleeveless Swim Cover-up Dress

This simple but stylish cover-up is 100% cotton jersey fabric, so it’s soft and breathable when worn over your swimsuit. It has a loose fit that doesn’t cling but has some stretch, allowing it to move with you. It also has pockets to hold your essentials at the beach or pool.

Sold by Kohl’s

Cupshe Long Sleeve Pullover High-Low Top

Another simple style, this loose-fitting top features a high-low hem that makes it ideal for a beach cover-up. The sleeves are cuffed, so they’re easy to roll up when you need to cool off. The shirt is also easy to wash and available in black and white.

Sold by Amazon

For $30-$50

Becca by Rebecca Virtue Groovy Floral Sarong Swim Cover-up

This colorful floral print sarong is a highly versatile swim cover-up because you can tie it around your waist, wear it as a halter dress and more. It’s also made of 100% recycled polyester, so it’s easy to wash and doesn’t wrinkle.

Sold by Amazon

Calvin Klein Crochet-Shoulder Tunic Cover Up

With a flattering V-neckline and drawstring waist, this cover-up offers a comfortable fit that flatters all body types. The crochet accents at the shoulders and back add visual interest, and the off-seam hip pockets make it highly functional, too.

Sold by Macy’s

O’Neill Spaghetti Strap V-Neck Beach Cover-up Dress

If you’re looking for a cover-up that transitions from the beach to lunch or shopping, this short sundress-inspired style is for you. It features adjustable straps to get the fit just right and a pullover design that’s easy to put on and take off.

Sold by Amazon

For $50-$100

Jordan Taylor Terrycloth Swim Cover-up Jumpsuit

This terrycloth jumpsuit is a stylish choice for those who want a little more coverage from their cover-up. The bottoms have a jogger-style cut, and the elastic waistband helps define the waist for a more flattering fit. It’s available in three colors and machine-washable, too.

Sold by Kohl’s

Michael Stars Leni Ruana Cover-up

Made of sheer lace fabric, this chic cover-up is perfect for anyone who wants to show a little more skin. It has a front tie closure with tasseled ends and side seam slits for a more flattering fit. It also features a drawstring waist to highlight your curves.

Sold by Revolve

Bleu by Rod Beattie Caftan Cover-Up

This sophisticated cover-up features a pullover tunic style that’s easy to get on and off at the beach or pool. It has a V-neck that helps flatter the body and a fun tassel trim to help it stand out. It’s also available in sheer black or green.

Sold by Macy’s

Swimsuits For All Plus Size Vera Crochet Cold Shoulder Cover-up Dress

With its striking cold-shoulder cut and crochet details, this cover-up dress will get you noticed at the beach. It’s made of a cotton polyester blend with a good weight, so you can wear it away from the beach to run errands. It’s also available in four colors, including bright pink.

Sold by Amazon

Isabella Rose Woven Sleeveless Tie Front Swim Cover-up Romper

This fun romper cover-up has a polished look that works well for lunch and other non-beach activities. It has a button front closure and a tie at the waist to give it a flattering fit. The collared neckline helps it look dressier than other cover-ups, too.

Sold by Amazon

ANNE Cole Printed Plumeria Easy Tunic Cover-Up

This brightly colored tunic has a fun floral print perfect for summer vacations. It has a high-low hem that hits just above the knee in front and features slits at the side to help it drape just right.

Sold by Macy’s

Jordan Taylor Terrycloth Sleeveless Swim Cover-Up Dress

This sporty swim cover-up dress features an A-line cut that flatters most body types. It has a V-neck with a collar and is made of super-soft terry cloth. It also offers two pockets and is available in five colors.

Sold by Kohl’s

Coolibar UPF50+ Catalina Beach Cover-Up Dress

If you’re concerned about sun safety, this long-sleeve and hooded dress is ideal for the beach. The fabric features a UPF 50+ rating, so it can block 98% of UVA and UVB rays. It has large front pockets for your essentials and is available in more than 10 colors and patterns.

Sold by Amazon

Jessica Simpson Good Vibrations Flutter-Sleeve Dress Cover-Up

This stunning cover-up dress features a colorful swirled pattern that will ensure all eyes are on you at the beach or pool. It has a pullover design with a V-neck, so it’s easy to get on and off. The flutter sleeves add a fun, flirty touch, too.

Sold by Macy’s

For $100+

L*Space Kenzie Magic Hour Coverup

For those who want more pizzazz from their cover-up, this elegant drawstring waist dress features sequin details all over for added sparkle. Its hem hits just above the ankles, but the side slits show plenty of leg. The lightweight fabric is comfortable even in the hottest weather, too.

Sold by Revolve

Tory Burch Gauze Beach Tunic

For a more sophisticated look at the beach or pool, this glamorous tunic-inspired cover-up dress is your best bet. It’s made of lightweight gauze fabric that keeps you cool and comfortable. It still has a flattering fit and features a fun crochet trim at the neck and cuffs.

Sold by Tory Burch

Pitusa Caftan

Look effortlessly chic while staying completely comfortable at the beach in this caftan cover-up. It features a colorful design with a repeating chevron pattern, as well as embroidered details throughout the fabric. The slide slits make it easy to move around in, too.

Sold by Revolve

Tory Burch Printed Pareo

Made of a lightweight cotton and silk blend, you can wear this cover-up several ways, so you can wrap it around your waist, drape it over your shoulder or tie it as a bandeau top. The black basketweave print offers a touch of sophistication, while the tassel and bead details provide some playfulness.

Sold by Tory Burch

