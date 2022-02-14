Which insulated bib overalls are best?

Whether you work outdoors or just want to enjoy the winter weather, a pair of insulated bib overalls can help keep you warm and dry. If you prioritize warmth and coverage over movement and flexibility, overalls are the smart choice over snow pants. If you want something to stay warm all season, it’s hard to beat the classic Carhartt Men’s Yukon Extremes Insulated Biberalls.

What to know before you buy insulated bib overalls

Type of work

As you might guess, your intended use is the most significant factor when choosing insulated bib overalls. If you’re someone who does manual labor or other intensive work, you may want to be able to better regulate temperature throughout the day. If you want to get outside and participate in winter sports, you’ll want temperature regulation and a bib that won’t slow you down or inhibit movement. If you live in a state with brutal winters, you may prioritize warmth and comfort over movement and temperature regulation.

Level of insulation

Intended use is the ultimate decision-maker, but your winter temperature is a great baseline to work from. If you never see temperatures drop below double digits, you may be able to get away with lighter insulation. If you routinely see temps dip into the negatives, you likely want all the insulation you can get.

Layers

The layers you wear under your overalls dictate how much insulation you need, as well as contributing to finding the right size. If you prefer to wear just a base layer of Merino wool or a technical fabric, you won’t have as many sizing issues, but you may need more insulation. If you want to wear a whole outfit underneath, choose your size carefully, but know you’ll be a little warmer.

What to look for in quality insulated bib overalls

Lightweight insulation

Ultra-insulated overalls aren’t exactly light and breezy, but consider the benefits of extra warmth with the cost of bulkier or heavier gear. Ideally, you want the most lightweight insulation possible that can still keep you warm. While you never want to sacrifice warmth for weight, if you have to choose between the two, lighter-weight overalls make it easier and more fun to get outside.

Full cut

Look for overalls with gussets or a loose, fuller cut that you can move well in. Most are constructed with this, but be aware of “athletic fit” bibs. While they taper more and aren’t bulky, they may be harder to move in or cause you to size up significantly for a comfortable fit.

Durability

Winter weather can be extreme, and you want something to keep you warm for many seasons to come. With a garment this vital, it’s essential that your insulated overalls can pass the stress tests put on them.

How much you can expect to spend on insulated bib overalls

Depending on your intended use, you can pay anywhere from $40-$200 for insulated bib overalls.

Insulated bib overalls FAQ

Are snaps better than zippers?

A. Maybe. They tend to be able to take a higher level of stress at lower relative quality. They may not vent as precisely as zippers and can sometimes pop open. A cheap snap tends to be better than a cheap zipper for the budget-conscious. Regardless, always read reviews to find stress points on overalls before buying.

Should I wear insulated layers under my overalls?

A. It really depends on your preference. Some prefer to have more control over the temperatures with lightly insulated bibs and more layers. If your layers underneath are too bulky and no air can move around, the insulation may not be able to do its job as well.

What are the best insulated bib overalls to buy?

Top insulated bib overalls

Carhartt Men’s Yukon Extremes Insulated Biberall

What you need to know: With the brand Carhartt and the descriptor Yukon Extremes, you have an idea of what’s in store, and this biberall delivers on all expectations.

What you’ll love: If you have intense winters, this is a serious solution to your problems. A loose fit allows for a full range of motion and extra layers are there for when the temperatures drop. The nylon is highly durable, and this bib is water- and wind-repellent.

What you should consider: Some reviewers found the plastic zippers didn’t handle stress as well as the rest of the bib.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top insulated bib overalls for the money

Berne Heritage Insulated Bib Overall

What you need to know: If you’re short on cash but need to stay warm, these provide excellent value for your money.

What you’ll love: These heavy-duty insulated bibs can be found under $100 but still feature quality zippers and lots of handy pockets. With multiple reinforcement points, this bib can handle anything you throw at it.

What you should consider: These aren’t as effective in extreme temperatures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon in men’s and women’s styles

Worth checking out

Carhartt Men’s Super Dux Insulated Bib Overalls

What you need to know: These may not keep you as warm as some other options, but with added spandex, they’re easier to move in.

What you’ll love: The Carhartt brand comes with a certain legacy that inspires confidence, and these overalls are no exception. You’ll be shielded from the cold, wind and rain while still being able to move easily.

What you should consider: These overalls have 80 grams of Thinsulate, while the top pick has 150 grams, and they’re roughly the same price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

