Which argyle cardigan is best?

The crisscrossed lines and diamond-shaped pattern of argyle create a classic look that makes a cardigan sweater stand out and appear stylish. It can be paired with a variety of garments, and it works well with casual or business-casual attire.

There are lots of styles and lengths of cardigans, so you should have no problem finding one that helps to complete the look you’re going for. The best is the Land’s End Cashmere Cardigan.

What to know before you buy an argyle cardigan

Types of cardigans

You have options when it comes to selecting a cardigan that go well beyond the traditional open-front cardigan made of wool.

Cardigan vest : A little more formal and trendy, these sleeveless vests can give you a more buttoned-up appearance. These are good for warmer weather.

: A little more formal and trendy, these sleeveless vests can give you a more buttoned-up appearance. These are good for warmer weather. Cropped cardigan : Also called short cardigans, these are more fashionable and can help show off your figure. They tend to be made from thinner material. Some versions are available with short sleeves.

: Also called short cardigans, these are more fashionable and can help show off your figure. They tend to be made from thinner material. Some versions are available with short sleeves. Tunic cardigan : Also called long cardigans, these typically have a button front. With a look that resembles a trenchcoat, these help create a loose, casual feel. They are comfortable and ideal for those who are tall and thin. Some tunic cardigans reach the ankles, but most fall just above the knee. These are a great option for winter.

: Also called long cardigans, these typically have a button front. With a look that resembles a trenchcoat, these help create a loose, casual feel. They are comfortable and ideal for those who are tall and thin. Some tunic cardigans reach the ankles, but most fall just above the knee. These are a great option for winter. Hooded cardigan: With the look and feel of a jacket, hooded cardigans are both casual and stylish. They can give you a sporty look that goes great with either jeans or sweatpants.

Fabric

Wool is still the most common material for cardigans, but they are also made from cotton, polyester and acrylic. Some of the more stylish and formal ones are made from cashmere.

What to look for in a quality argyle cardigan

Closures

Given all the different styles of argyle cardigans, you also have options for how to close them.

Buttons: These are the most popular, traditional closures.

These are the most popular, traditional closures. Belt : A belt gives cardigans the look and feel of a coat. These are fashionable and tend to run long, but can be found in a variety of lengths.

: A belt gives cardigans the look and feel of a coat. These are fashionable and tend to run long, but can be found in a variety of lengths. Zipper : Cardigans can close with a zipper for a neater, more secure look.

: Cardigans can close with a zipper for a neater, more secure look. Open front: Some styles of argyle cardigans are meant to be worn open, so they don’t don’t have belts, buttons or zippers. These are sometimes called wrap cardigans and tend to run long.

Pockets

Like most sweaters, cardigans don’t usually have pockets, but longer designs that resemble jackets or outerwear often do. Some zipped cardigans also come with pockets.

Necklines and collars

Cardigans also come in different necklines, with V-neck the most common. Some bulkier cardigans that resemble jackets have a shawl-like collar that can provide extra warmth during the winter.

How much you can expect to spend on an argyle cardigan

Argyle cardigans range from $20-$200 depending on their material, brand and overall design. Basic cotton or blend cardigans can run from $20-$50, while designer brands or top-of-the-line cardigans made from cashmere can cost over $100.

Argyle cardigan FAQ

How should my cardigan fit?

A. The middle-of-the-road cardigan should fit like a jacket — close on the shoulder, tapering down the chest to the stomach and widening slightly at the waist. There are many other cuts and fits, including long, drapey and cropped versions, that will fit differently.

How many buttons should I close on my cardigan?

A. The formal approach is to button every button but the top and bottom ones.

What are the best argyle cardigans to buy?

Top argyle cardigan

Land’s End Cashmere Cardigan

What you need to know: This argyle cardigan is soft and warm, offered in a variety of colors and has a grosgrain-trimmed placket.

What you’ll love: Made from soft, two-ply cashmere, this cardigan puts a luxury spin on the classic look. It has a shaped waist for a flattering fit.

What you should consider: It’s dry-clean only.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Top argyle cardigan for money

Grace Karin Crew Neck Cardigan

What you need to know: This budget-friendly, fitted argyle cardigan offers classic style. It’s available in a wide variety of colors.

What you’ll love: Made from viscose and acrylic, this cardigan is soft, breathable and anti-wrinkle. It’s a perfect option for year-round wear.

What you should consider: It must be hand-washed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

P.J. Paul Jones Men’s V-Neck Argyle Cardigan

What you need to know: This must-have hipster cardigan takes the classic argyle print and updates it to a modern, fashion-forward design

What you’ll love: This lightweight, yet warm cardigan made of viscose, polyamide and spandex is ideal for cooler weather and layering. It has a contrasting argyle print with a deep V-neck, patch pockets, and a five-button closure for an updated, well-put-together look.

What you should consider: It’s hand-wash only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

