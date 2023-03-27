Which Nike socks are best?

Thanks to Michael Jordan, Nike became one of the world’s biggest athletic brands. And yet, many of its products are priced to be enjoyed and appreciated by everyone. Nike’s athletic socks are among these products. They come in all manner of colors and ankle lengths, not to mention features aimed at keeping you comfortable while maintaining your performance.

The best Nike socks are the Nike Performance Cushion Crew Socks With Band. These are as classic as Nike socks get and the band keeps them from sliding down.

What to know before you buy Nike socks

Size

Most Nike socks are unisex, meaning they don’t have different design choices such as women’s socks being narrower. However, some Nike socks have aesthetic choices that are aimed at men or women and only use the matching sex’s shoe sizes. If you typically wear men’s sizes but want a women’s sized sock, or vice versa, you can do a conversion to find your appropriate size. Nike also makes children’s socks.

No matter a specific sock’s sizing, most Nike socks come in five sizes, from extra-small to extra-large. Each size fits a small range of matching shoe sizes. For example, large Nike socks should fit women’s shoe sizes of 10-13 and men’s shoe sizes of 8-12.

Ankle length

Nike socks come in several ankle lengths, and the choice generally comes down to preference. That said, shorter ankles are better for warmer weather while long ankles are better for colder weather.

Footie socks extend so far down the ankle that they don’t even cover the entire top of the foot. These are good for people who dislike wearing socks but need some extra cushioning.

socks extend so far down the ankle that they don’t even cover the entire top of the foot. These are good for people who dislike wearing socks but need some extra cushioning. No-show socks end around or just below the ankle. Despite the name, the edge of the cuff can sometimes be seen. These are good for those who don’t want to worry about the socks slipping down their calf.

socks end around or just below the ankle. Despite the name, the edge of the cuff can sometimes be seen. These are good for those who don’t want to worry about the socks slipping down their calf. Ankle socks end about an inch above the ankle. These are good for people who like a little bit of cushioning around the cuff of their shoe but dislike longer ankles.

socks end about an inch above the ankle. These are good for people who like a little bit of cushioning around the cuff of their shoe but dislike longer ankles. Crew socks come roughly halfway up the calf and are the unofficial standard length of socks.

socks come roughly halfway up the calf and are the unofficial standard length of socks. Over-the-calf socks, also known as knee-highs, come up to just below or just above the knee. These are best for cold weather or for people engaging in activities that demand some protection around the skin of the legs.

Quantity

Nike socks are typically sold in packs of three or six, but single pairs are also purchasable.

What to look for in quality Nike socks

Cushioning

Nike socks are usually meant for athletic use, so most have some degree of cushioning. However, more cushioning isn’t always better; it depends on your preference and the activity you’re engaging in. Don’t be surprised if you need to try on a few pairs before you find what you like.

Heel tab

Some Nike no-show socks have large tabs on the back of the heel. These tabs help prevent the sock from slipping down into your shoe and give you something easier to hold on to when putting them on or taking them off.

Color

Most Nike socks come in white, black or gray. That said, you can find them in just about any color you can think of, including mixes of colors. However, most brightly colored socks are aimed at women, so you’ll need to do a size conversion to find the right fit if you typically wear men’s sizes.

How much you can expect to spend on Nike socks

The average cost of a single pair is roughly $5. Three-packs typically cost $15-$25. Six-packs typically cost $20-$40.

Nike socks FAQ

How do I wash Nike socks?

A. Most Nike socks are machine-washable and -dryable. That said, a given pair may require certain temperatures or cycles to prevent damage. Your socks should include care instructions, but if they don’t or you can’t find them, you can reach out to Nike customer support for help.

They still stink after washing. What do I do?

A. Persistent odors can usually be gotten rid of by soaking your socks in a mixture of cold water and white vinegar for 30 minutes to an hour, then washing them as usual. If this doesn’t work, it might be time for new socks.

What are the best Nike socks to buy?

Top Nike socks

Nike Performance Cushion Crew Socks With Band

What you need to know: These are an excellent starting point for finding your preferred form of Nike socks.

What you’ll love: They have a not-too-thick layer of cushioning that runs from the toes to up past the heel so you can push yourself to go longer and harder. Six pairs are included. They come in white and black, in five sizes.

What you should consider: A few consumers reported that the white socks lost their brightness and color quickly. Others had issues with fraying after washing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Nike socks for the money

Nike Everyday Cushion Ankle Training Socks

What you need to know: These are great socks for non-athletic wear.

What you’ll love: They have sweat-wicking properties and an impact-absorbing cushioned sole on the bottom, especially around the arch. Three pairs are included. They come in four sizes and in black, white or a multicolor pack of black, white and gray.

What you should consider: Some customers had issues finding a proper fit. Others were disappointed with the lesser cushioning compared to Nike’s performance socks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nike Performance Cushion No-Show Socks With Band

What you need to know: These are perfect for those who dislike showing their socks.

What you’ll love: The heel and toe are reinforced for extra durability. Ribbed cuffs keep the ankles in place rather than slipping around and extra arch support helps maintain your comfort over longer periods. Six pairs are included. They come in white and black, in four sizes.

What you should consider: Some purchasers had issues with pilling. Others found the ankles came up a little further than expected and peeked out from their shoes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

