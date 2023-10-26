The top Black Friday deals on TVs, home appliances and laptops at Best Buy

If you’re interested in electronics, you won’t want to miss our roundup of Best Buy Black Friday deals. While it may seem too early to shop Black Friday deals (this year, the big sales event falls on Nov. 24), Best Buy has already started slashing prices on big-ticket items, such as TVs, headphones, speakers, laptops and tablets, including an LG 86-Inch Class UQ75 Series 4K UHD Smart TV and an HP 15.6-Inch Chromebook. BestReviews has reviewed and tested many products, so you’ll want to stay up to date with the hottest deals by checking our page regularly for updates.

TV deals

Smaller TVs are always cheaper than big-screen TVs, but you can get one on Black Friday at a nice discount. The best brands to shop include Samsung, LG, TCL, Sharp and Toshiba, but you’ll also want to focus on picture quality, processing power and smart features.

12% OFF

Those looking for a big-screen TV to watch 4K movies and sports will not want to miss out on this 86-inch smart TV. It has a 120-hertz refresh rate for a smooth viewing or gaming experience and HDR 10 technology for superior contrast and picture quality. Plus, you’ll get access to hundreds of streaming apps and LG channels.

20% OFF

TCL isn’t one of the brands you might think of when discussing smart TVs, but we must mention this 65-inch TV as a top bargain pick. It boasts QLED technology for lifelike visuals, rich colors and several image-enhancement technologies, including Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG.

Home appliance deals

Home appliances are expensive, so you’ll want to scout the Best Buy Black Friday deals to save money. You can find several kitchen appliances, such as blenders, microwaves and espresso machines, and major appliances, such as refrigerators and washing machines.

Make hot beverages the way you like them with this high-end espresso machine. It’s designed to use the right amount of ground beans and regulates temperature and water pressure to make the perfect hot drink. The strong steam pressure creates a frothy milk foam, and preheating takes only three seconds.

22% OFF

We recommend getting a high-efficiency washing machine like this one to prevent high electric bills. This washer has a feature that automatically senses how much water is needed for a load and a quick-wash cycle that washes a small, lightly soiled load in just 30 minutes.

This refrigerator has a 27-cubic-foot capacity and a modern design, making it suitable for large kitchens. The SmartThings app monitors energy usage and provides tips on making it run more efficiently, and the dual auto ice maker provides crushed or cubed ice.

Laptop deals

Back-to-school sales are always the best time to shop for laptops, but you may be surprised to see some excellent computer deals during the Best Buy Black Friday sale. We’re already seeing price cuts on high-end laptops as well as solid Chromebook deals.

8% OFF

If you want a minimalist laptop, a Chromebook might be what you’re looking for. This Chromebook has a bright 15.6-inch HD display, and the Intel UHD graphics means you can play 4K games without an additional graphics card. It has a micro-edge display for seamless monitor setups and a quick-charging battery.

This Dell laptop is excellent for those needing a high-powered gaming or video-editing laptop. The large 16-inch OLED screen is perfect for streaming 4K movies, and the touch function lets you navigate more easily. It has 16GB of RAM for efficient multitasking and 1TB of local storage.

When do Best Buy Black Friday deals start?

Plenty of excellent deals go live ahead of Black Friday, so we recommend checking out our guide and the Best Buy website from time to time as the sale approaches. However, while the Black Friday date this year is Nov. 24, all signs point to the weeklong sale beginning earlier, somewhere closer to Nov. 19.

That means you’ll have more time to shop for the hottest electronics and might even catch some of the best deals early. On Black Friday, doors will open at 5 a.m., so be sure to mark Nov. 24 on your calendar if you want to get the best in-store deals.

When do Best Buy Black Friday ads come out?

There’s no telling yet when the Best Buy Black Friday ad will drop, but if last year is any indication, it will be released the same day the sale goes live. By our estimation, this year’s sale will go live on Nov. 19, so watch for the ad drop that week. We recommend signing up for Best Buy’s newsletter to ensure you don’t miss anything. Plus, you’ll be alerted of any promotions, new products and events leading up to Black Friday.

Are Best Buy deals better on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

Tech and electronics deals are slightly better on Cyber Monday. However, because Best Buy mainly sells tech products, there isn’t much difference between Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals. There’s no telling which day will have better discounts, but previous years have offered better online deals on Cyber Monday, which may prove true again this year.

A general rule of thumb to maximize savings is to shop for expensive items on Black Friday and smaller tech and gadgets on Cyber Monday. For example, you might see the greatest Best Buy deals for refrigerators, drones and washers on Black Friday, while headphones and video games might be worth waiting for Cyber Monday. However, we recommend shopping on both days, and if you find a good deal on Black Friday, it’s best to jump on it rather than waiting to see if Cyber Monday will feature a better discount on the same item.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.