In the midst of planning Christmas dinner and scouring the stores for your child’s must-have toy, adding a Secret Santa gift exchange may seem overwhelming. On top of that, another present to buy means spending even more money. Fortunately, this tradition is designed to be a suspenseful and exciting party game in which participants are usually encouraged to choose affordable items.

So, don’t let a busy holiday schedule stop you from having fun. Whether you’re participating in an exchange with coworkers or family members, here are 50 Secret Santa gifts they’ll actually use for under $10.

In this article: “The Screaming Goat” Book and Figure, Essential Burt’s Bees Gift Set, and AhaStyle AirPods Case Cover.

For the office

Pulidiki Gel Car Cleaning Kit

From air vents to keyboards to monitors, this cleaning gel is designed to gently and thoroughly capture dirt, dust, and crumbs from hard-to-reach or delicate items. Plus, it’s reusable and can be kept in a desk drawer for convenient cleaning. Use it on cell phones, calculators, and more.

Lamicall Cell Phone Stand

It’s challenging to manage multiple devices at once. With this cell phone stand, anyone can monitor emails on their phone while having a Zoom call on their laptop. It’s also small enough to travel with and keeps a phone upright when watching a show or looking at a recipe.

“The Screaming Goat” Book and Figure

The screaming goat is a must-have for any office desk. When someone passes, simply give the goat a squeeze, and he lets out a little scream. It also comes with a 32-page illustrated book full of fun facts and trivia about the lovable farm animal.

Tazo Calm Chamomile Tea Bags

Coffee drinkers often get all the attention, so make sure to give a gift for those who prefer tea. This compact box can be kept in the office to make a warm cup of tea throughout the day. It’s a soothing blend of chamomile and hibiscus.

iBayam Journal Planner Pens

Writing with fun colors makes a tedious task list or note much more fun. This set comes with 18 fine-point pens with acid-free ink that won’t bleed through the page. Plus, they come with a storage case to keep them organized or bring them on the go.

ThoughtFulls Pop-Open Cards

Bring a smile to a coworker with this thoughtful gift that keeps on giving. This set includes 30 pop-open cards with inspiring and encouraging messages. A colleague can open one a day or give it to others around the office to brighten their day.

For self-care

Essential Burt’s Bees Gift Set

This gift set includes five travel-size products to achieve healthy, glowing skin, including deep cleansing cream, body lotion, foot cream, hand salve, and beeswax lip balm. All products are formulated with natural ingredients and are helpful for protecting skin during harsh winter weather.

Maxsoft Hair Scalp Massager

Not only does this scalp massager feel relaxing and so satisfying, but it’s also integral to hair and scalp health. The soft silicone bristles stimulate blood flow to the scalp and oil glands while exfoliating. If it’s used while shampooing, it can also provide a deeper clean.

FaceTory Soothe Me Tea Tree Sheet Mask Set

There’s nothing more relaxing than applying a face mask and doing nothing for 20 minutes. This face mask offers skin care benefits, including tea tree to calm redness and soothe blemishes and chamomile flower extract to hydrate the skin.

Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Scented Soy Tin Candle

This candle is formulated with soy wax, vegetable wax, and essential oils, leaving out harmful ingredients such as parabens, paraffin, and artificial colors. The scent is a floral and herbaceous lavender, and it’s made with a lead-free wick that offers 12 hours of burn time.

Century Star Women’s Plush Slipper Socks

Cuddle up on the couch after a long day with these fuzzy socks. This set includes three pairs, and they come in several color options. The premium microfiber material feels soft and keeps feet warm, while the elastic at the ankle prevents the socks from sliding down.

Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties

While a ponytail is convenient when getting ready in the morning, it can leave bumps in the hair and can even cause headaches. These spiral hair ties are made to prevent these side effects while stretching easily around all types of hair.

For entertainment and amusement

Uno Dare

Uno is a classic for family game night, but this deck shakes up the traditional rules by offering a hilarious dare. Choose an option on the dare card, such as talking like a pirate or holding the cards with your feet. Dare cards come in three categories: family, show-off, and daredevil.

Panasonic ErgoFit Wired Earbuds

Those who are tired of losing their wireless earbuds will appreciate these affordable earbuds. They come with three custom-fit earpieces to fit all sizes. Plus, they’ll never run out of battery during important moments.

“Of Course! The Greatest Collection of Riddles & Brain Teasers for Expanding Your Mind”

This book contains the greatest collection of riddles and brain teasers that are sure to stump and entertain your family and friends. These riddles are designed to challenge traditional thinking and introduce new problem-solving methods.

AhaStyle AirPods Case Cover

This cover is designed with premium silicone material to protect AirPods from bumps, drops, and scratches. It’s available in nine colors and features a metal carabiner and hand strap for convenient carrying. Plus, it has a dust cap over the charging port to keep it clean.

“Dad Jokes: Terribly Good Dad Jokes”

Dad jokes aren’t just for dads. This book is a collection of 100 terribly good or bad jokes that are sure to make anyone laugh or roll their eyes. Surprise a new dad with this book or anyone who needs help in the joke department.

“Bob Ross Paint by the Numbers”

With this kit, anyone can paint just like Bob. It comes with three preprinted canvases with numbers that make it effortless to paint, seven paint pots, a mini paintbrush, and a mini easel. Plus, the instruction book is full of helpful tips.

