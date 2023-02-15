What are the 10 best style tips for wearing sweater dresses?

Sweater dresses make terrific cool-weather outfits for any occasion. Best of all, they’re incredibly versatile and comfortable. You can quickly turn a classic but casual style into the perfect ensemble for work or an evening out with the right accessories.

What is a sweater dress?

Sweater dresses are meant to be warmer than spring and summer dresses and are made from insulating materials, such as knitted or crocheted wool. They come in various styles, lengths and necklines. Most are thick and warm, and the best ones are also soft. While some can be worn long and loose, others are fitted to show off your shape or belted to highlight your waist.

Types of sweater dresses

There are 16 primary sweater dress silhouettes. Their defining features are their neckline, hemline and overall shape.

Turtleneck : This style has a long neck that you can fold or scrunch down.

: This style has a long neck that you can fold or scrunch down. Crewneck: This classic silhouette has a round neckline that lands high on your chest.

One-shoulder: Half of this shape has a sleeve, and the other is strapless.

Off the shoulder : This style has sleeves that rest high on your upper arms and low on your shoulder.

: This style has sleeves that rest high on your upper arms and low on your shoulder. Mock neck: This design sits high on your neck, but is shorter than a turtleneck.

This design sits high on your neck, but is shorter than a turtleneck. Halter : This silhouette wraps around your neck and leaves your shoulders exposed.

: This silhouette wraps around your neck and leaves your shoulders exposed. Cowl neck : This design has a loose, round neckline that shows off your collarbone.

: This design has a loose, round neckline that shows off your collarbone. V-neck : This shape lands in a V on your high or low chest.

: This shape lands in a V on your high or low chest. Mini: This design has a hemline that lands at or around your mid-thigh.

Midi: This shape has a hemline that rests at or around your mid-shin.

Maxi dress : This model has a hemline that sits at your ankle or lower.

: This model has a hemline that sits at your ankle or lower. Oversized : This blousy shape drapes over your body.

: This blousy shape drapes over your body. Wrap : This design tapers at your waist with a tie and gently flares from your hips.

: This design tapers at your waist with a tie and gently flares from your hips. Shift : This silhouette hangs loosely from top to bottom.

: This silhouette hangs loosely from top to bottom. Fit-and-flare : This model is fitted at your top and waist, then gently flares from the top of your hip.

: This model is fitted at your top and waist, then gently flares from the top of your hip. Sheath: This shape is form-fitting from top to bottom.

10 best style tips for wearing sweater dresses

Start with a dress silhouette that best flatters your figure and pair it with one or more of these accessories:

Footwear: Ankle, knee-high or thigh-high boots lend to dressier styles, while sneakers can add a casual vibe.

Legwear: Choose from bare legs, leggings or tights, depending on the weather and length of your dress.

Statement jewelry: Experiment with stacked bangles, a large ring, hoops and layered necklaces. Aim for no more than two at once to maintain a classic, clean aesthetic.

Outerwear: A denim jacket cultivates a casual look. In contrast, a tailored blazer, coat or wrap lends to more formal styles.

Bags: A cross-body bag supports casual or work-appropriate ensembles. Top-handle bags or clutches are more elegant and formal.

Neckwear : A wool, chiffon or silk scarf can add color and texture to your look. You can mix a more delicate material, such as a silk scarf with denim, to make a casual outfit more fashionable or a wool scarf with a coat to stay elegant and warm.

: A wool, chiffon or silk scarf can add color and texture to your look. You can mix a more delicate material, such as a silk scarf with denim, to make a casual outfit more fashionable or a wool scarf with a coat to stay elegant and warm. Eyewear : Classic sunglasses such as oversized, aviator and cat-eye designs are always in style. Prioritize shapes that flatter your face over trends.

: Classic sunglasses such as oversized, aviator and cat-eye designs are always in style. Prioritize shapes that flatter your face over trends. Belts : As your dress is made from a thin material, a thin leather belt can show off your shape. Otherwise, you can’t go wrong with a high-quality wide leather belt that won’t get lost in thicker knits.

: As your dress is made from a thin material, a thin leather belt can show off your shape. Otherwise, you can’t go wrong with a high-quality wide leather belt that won’t get lost in thicker knits. Headwear : A scarf, headband or elegant clips complement casual and formal attire.

: A scarf, headband or elegant clips complement casual and formal attire. Underwear: Due to the nature of sweater material, choose smooth, seamless styles to minimize cling and visible lines.

10 best sweater dresses and accessories

MillChic Women’s Turtleneck Long Sleeve Sweater Dress

This turtleneck sweater dress has long puff sleeves, a ribbed design and a hemline that lands mid-thigh. It also has a flattering, relaxed fit and comes in 18 colors.

Zonsaoja Women’s V-Neck Long Sleeve Dress

This sexy knit sweater dress has a deep V-neck, a low back and a mid-thigh hemline. It has a slimming faux wrap style and a tie at the waist.

AmelieBoutik Women’s Mock Neck Fit-and-Flare Knit Sweater Dress

This delicate dress has a mock neck ribbed collar with a fitted upper portion that is long-sleeved and belted at the waist. The skirt skims your hips with a slight flare at the bottom and lands just above the knee.

Cmz2005 Women’s Button-Down Long-Sleeve Bodycon Dress

This button-down sweater dress has a sheath silhouette with some added stretch. It also has a V-neck, long sleeves and a long hemline.

Merokeety Women’s Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Sweater Dress

This turtleneck sheath dress is ribbed and lands just past the knee, making it a perfect midi-dress. The material is soft, and it comes in 18 colors.

LaSuiveur Women’s Cable Knit Long-Sleeve Sweater Dress

This classic crew neck sweater dress has long sleeves, a cable-knit design and a mini-dress silhouette. It also has a cowl neck style and comes in 21 hues.

Frye Melissa Button Lug Equestrian-Inspired Tall Boots

These pull-on knee-high boots are made from vintage leather and are contoured through the ankle for support. They have antique metal accents and come in 22 shades.

Sorel Women’s Joan of Arctic Wedge III Zip Boot

These are waterproof leather with soft foam insoles and enhanced traction outsoles to keep you stable on wet, slippery surfaces. The wedged heel is 3.5 inches high.

Fashiongen Women’s Italian leather Obi Belt

This 3.15-inch-wide belt is made from full-grain leather and tapers to a thin wrap that you can tie into a stylish front bow. It also comes in 14 hues.

Hayoso 18-Karat Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings Set of Three

These classic hoop earrings are hypoallergenic and made from gold-plated sterling silver. The clasps are secured with a clip.

