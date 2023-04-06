Which baggy jeans are best?

Baggy jeans come in several silhouettes with any rise. However, they are always loose on your thighs and legs. The best pairs strategically show your shape in a way that flatters your body while retaining the loose, baggy aesthetic. It is also essential that they do not fall or drag on the ground when you walk.

The Levi’s Women’s Premium High Loose Taper Jeans are a top pick because they have a universally flattering high waist, with a taper to ensure they stay put as you walk.

What to know before you buy baggy jeans

What are baggy jeans?

Baggy jeans are full-length, sometimes fitted at the waist and hips, then falling straight or flaring from the lower hips to the ground. While they can have any rise, wash and cut, they are always loose.

Styles of baggy jeans

The shape of the denim is integral to how well they flatter your body. While you might associate baggy jeans with a single style, there are five cuts to consider:

Boyfriend : This shape is relaxed from the waist to the bottom.

: This shape is relaxed from the waist to the bottom. Flared : This style is fitted through your waist and hips, then has a gradual flare from the thigh.

: This style is fitted through your waist and hips, then has a gradual flare from the thigh. Wide leg : This silhouette falls loose from your hip and gradually widens toward the bottom.

: This silhouette falls loose from your hip and gradually widens toward the bottom. Straight : This is fitted on your waist and hips, then falls straight from your upper thigh to the ground.

: This is fitted on your waist and hips, then falls straight from your upper thigh to the ground. Mom: This jean has a taper at your waist, widens at your hips and legs, then tapers again at your ankle.

Rises on baggy jeans

If you have ever worn a pair of jeans that didn’t quite land comfortably on your waistline, you likely had an issue with the rise, which refers to how high they land on your waist. Find your favorite jeans and measure from the crotch to the top of the band to ensure you get the perfect rise on your baggy jeans.

There are four rises to consider:

Low-rise : This style lands about 2 inches below your navel and is 5 to 8 inches long.

: This style lands about 2 inches below your navel and is 5 to 8 inches long. Mid-rise : This fit sits about 1 inch below your navel and is 8 to 9 inches long.

: This fit sits about 1 inch below your navel and is 8 to 9 inches long. High-rise: This shape rests at your navel and is 9.5 to 10.5 inches long.

This shape rests at your navel and is 9.5 to 10.5 inches long. Ultra-high-rise: This silhouette lands above your navel and is 11 inches or longer.

What to look for in quality baggy jeans

The right wash

The wash on your jeans can make a huge difference in how well they fit into your wardrobe. There are eight to consider:

Dark : This is solid, dark indigo without any fading.

: This is solid, dark indigo without any fading. Medium : This is a canary, a few shades lighter than the dark wash.

: This is a canary, a few shades lighter than the dark wash. Light : This is soft powder blue.

: This is soft powder blue. Acid : This can be any shade washed with bleach for an uneven, faded look.

: This can be any shade washed with bleach for an uneven, faded look. Black or gray : These washes range from jet black to light, faded gray.

: These washes range from jet black to light, faded gray. White : This typically ranges from pure white to cream.

: This typically ranges from pure white to cream. Color : These are bright, pastel, primary and everything in between.

: These are bright, pastel, primary and everything in between. Distressed: This can have any wash with intentionally worn, torn and ripped spots.

Fitted or tapered waist

A key concern with baggy jeans is that they can slip down as you walk if they are baggy everywhere. Consider a pair with a tapered high waist or a fitted mid-rise to avoid that. Both styles can gradually bag at the low hip or upper thigh, so you can still obtain a baggy look without needing a belt or tugging them up all day.

The right inseam

Baggy jeans are notorious for dragging hemlines, which can be both annoying and unsanitary. You can avoid the issue by getting ankle-length jeans or ones with a tapered ankle. You can address the issue by getting jeans with the right inseam.

To determine your inseam, measure your leg’s length. Start at the highest point of your inner thigh and run the tape down to the top of your foot. The resulting number is your ideal inseam.

How much you can expect to spend on baggy jeans

Depending on the material, brand and style, they are typically priced between $25 to $250. Many high-quality brands are about $35 to $75, while premium companies usually charge $100 or more.

Baggy jeans FAQ

How can you ensure your jeans have an instantly ‘lived-in’ feel?

A. Find a pair with at least 1% spandex or elastane, which gives denim its comfortable stretch.

Can you sanitize your jeans by placing them in your freezer?

A. No. According to the Cleveland Clinic, a typical freezer cools to around zero degrees, and it would need to reach 80 degrees below to kill bacteria.

What are the best baggy jeans to buy?

Top baggy jeans

Levi’s Women’s Premium High Loose Taper Jeans

What you need to know: These jeans combine a universally flattering fit with a loose look and feel.

What you’ll love: These high-waisted jeans have a taper at the waist and ankle, with a relaxed fit over the thigh and leg. They have a zipper closure and come in six washes, sizes 23-32, with a 28-inch inseam.

What you should consider: Some people reported that they gap at the waist.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baggy jeans for the money

Ruisin Women’s Vintage Mom Jeans

What you need to know: These comfortable classic loose-fitting jeans with tapered ankles won’t drag on the ground.

What you’ll love: These high-waisted jeans have a slight taper at the waistband to show off your shape. They close with a zipper, have a five-pocket design, give you five washes to pick from and come in three lengths, from 28 to 32 inches.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said these run big and suggested sizing down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Levi’s Men’s 505 Fit Jeans

What you need to know: These jeans give you more room in the thigh for a relaxed look and feel.

What you’ll love: These straight-leg jeans have a loose fit over the entire leg, sit at your waist and close with a zipper. They are made from 99% cotton mixed with 1% elastane for an instantly comfortable feel. They come in 37 varieties.

What you should consider: Some users said the denim was not thick enough.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

