Adult dogs are best supported by two meals a day. Feed them at the same time daily and always make fresh, clean water available.

Which Taste of the Wild dog food is best?

For your dog to lead a happy and healthy life, it needs the right food. Taste of the Wild, a U.S.-based dog food producer, believes in simulating a pet’s ancestral diet.

This idea results in recipes high in quality protein from several animal sources backed by probiotics, antioxidants and vitamins. It offers formulas both free of grains and incorporating ancient grains. The top formula, Taste of the Wild Ancient Stream Salmon, is a comprehensive recipe providing support for dogs of all ages and sizes.

What to know before you buy Taste of the Wild dog food

Dog food lines

Taste of the Wild offers three lines of dog food.

The main Taste of the Wild series includes grain-free formulas led by quality protein sources with names evoking nature, such as Pacific Stream and High Prairie. The protein sources, such as beef, bison, lamb and fowl, are based on a dog’s ancestral diet.

series includes grain-free formulas led by quality protein sources with names evoking nature, such as Pacific Stream and High Prairie. The protein sources, such as beef, bison, lamb and fowl, are based on a dog’s ancestral diet. The Ancient Grains line features millet, quinoa grain sorghum and chia seed paired with protein and fiber. Animal ingredients include venison, salmon, lamb, fowl or bison.

line features millet, quinoa grain sorghum and chia seed paired with protein and fiber. Animal ingredients include venison, salmon, lamb, fowl or bison. The Prey line offers limited-ingredient recipes for dogs with specific allergies and sensitivities. The main sources of protein include beef, trout and turkey. Each formula includes lentils, tomato byproduct and sunflower oil.

Dry vs. wet food

Taste of the Wild offers both dry dog food, known as kibble, as well as canned wet food.

Most owners prefer dry food, as it is economical, lasts a long time and is easy to serve. Taste of the Wild kibble is flat and round with a diameter about the same as a dime.

as it is economical, lasts a long time and is easy to serve. Taste of the Wild kibble is flat and round with a diameter about the same as a dime. Wet food is best for small dogs or those with gum or teeth issues because it is soft and easier to eat than dry food. Wet food provides hydration to dogs who don’t drink enough.

Size

Most dry food formulas are offered in small, medium or large bags. The smallest size is around 5 to 8 pounds, while the medium size is around 14 pounds. The largest bags are typically 25 to 28 pounds. The price per pound decreases as bag size goes up, so consider opting for the biggest size available provided your dog enjoys the food and will consume it all within about three months.

Wet food is sold in 13.2-ounce cans and comes in packs of six or 12.

What to look for in quality Taste of the Wild dog food

Ingredients

Listed in order of most weight to least, note the first four or five ingredients in every formula because these will make up a majority of the recipe. The first ingredient will be an animal protein source, followed by fruits, vegetables or grains.

Look for probiotics to aid in digestion and omega fatty acids to enhance the skin and coat.

Life stages

Most Taste of the Wild formulas are designed for dogs of all life stages. This means they meet the nutritional requirements for puppies, adults and seniors alike. Taste of the Wild also offers two puppy-specific formulas. The limited-ingredients Prey line is suitable for only adults and seniors.

Dog size

Appalachian Valley Small Breed Canine Recipe is ideal for active adult dogs more petite in stature. It features smaller, denser kibble so a smaller dog can get enough energy and nutrients from a smaller meal.

There is no large breed-specific formula, as all of the Taste of the Wild support large dogs.

How much you can expect to spend on Taste of the Wild dog food

Small bags cost around $20 with medium costing around $40 and large bags nearing $60. A 12-pack of wet dog food runs about $35.

Taste of the Wild dog food FAQ

How should I introduce a new formula to my dog?

A. A new formula should be slowly introduced and mixed in with old food to avoid any digestive distress. Start by integrating one-quarter of the new food to the former. Every few days, up the new food percentage and decrease the old until the transition is complete.

Are grain-free formulas healthier?

A. Grain-free formulas exploded in popularity in the last five years spurred in part by more humans avoiding some grains as well as a belief that dogs should adhere to an ancestral diet. However, the American Kennel Association dispels the myth that grain is bad for dogs.

In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration investigated links between canine heart disease known as dilated cardiomyopathy and grain-free diets. However, the FDA has not found a link to date. For concerns or questions about DCM, consult your veterinarian.

What’s the best Taste of the Wild dog food to buy?

Top Taste of the Wild dog food

Taste of the Wild Ancient Stream Salmon

What you need to know: Featuring salmon as the first ingredient, this formula is enjoyed by dogs for its high-quality ingredients, and it supports overall health and wellness.

What you’ll love: This high-protein recipe is formulated to support muscle, joints and bones in active dogs of all ages. Millet and barley provide fiber, while fruits, vegetables and probiotics aid digestion, help immune response and promote a healthy coat.

What you should consider: With so much protein, this formula is designed for an active lifestyle.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Top Taste of the Wild dog food for the money

Taste of the Wild High Prairie Grain-Free Formula

What you need to know: With buffalo and lamb as its first ingredients, this high-protein, grain-free formula offers an ancestral diet for adventurous dogs.

What you’ll love: While high in protein, this formula also features antioxidants from berries and sweet potatoes as well as an omega fatty acid blend to promote a healthy coat. Taste of the Wild’s probiotics blend helps with digestion.

What you should consider: This formula is not suitable for puppies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Taste of the Wild Prey Trout Limited Ingredient Formula

What you need to know: This recipe with four key ingredients supports active dogs with digestive sensitivities and allergies.

What you’ll love: Featuring trout, lentils and tomato byproducts, this limited-ingredient formula provides comprehensive nutrition while forgoing some common allergens. The recipe also includes probiotics, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.

What you should consider: Some dogs may be allergic or sensitive to chicken fat, which is the fourth listed ingredient.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anthony Marcusa writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.