Which budget Fitbit is best?

With millions of users around the world using Fitbit for fitness tracking gear, they consistently deliver reliable and high-quality tech to facilitate physical health and fitness. Even though Fitbits can be pretty expensive, there are affordable options that do not compromise quality.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is the top choice for anyone in need of an affordable Fitbit with all the fitness tools needed to get started. It can sync with user phones and fitness tracking apps to create a comprehensive fitness experience.

What to know before you buy a budget Fitbit

Do you want a Fitbit instead of another tracker?

There are lots of fitness-tracking options out there. Some are more affordable than name-brand products, but this should not discourage you from Fitbit. You can get a streamlined, high-quality Fitbit model without paying for all the bells and whistles.

Do you use many mobile applications?

Fitbits can sync with your mobile phone for many tasks. It can connect for your calls, texts, calendar and fitness apps. A Fitbit can be used as a smartwatch, with lots of integrated features beyond the main fitness functionality.

Do you have trouble motivating yourself to exercise?

A Fitbit not only tracks activity, but it can help remind you to move and stay healthy too. It can guide your exercise and help users set and meet their goals one step at a time. If you need help motivating yourself or remembering when to do your routine, a Fitbit can take the burden of planning workout routines off of the user. It’s not easy to constantly watch the clock and measure your own activity, so let the Fitbit do that for you.

What to look for in a quality budget Fitbit

Good screens

There are Fitbit trackers that do not use screens to display information, but the best options have useful screens or touchscreens to view device info. Some screens are larger than others, but models with larger screens are usually more expensive. You do not absolutely need a screen of course, since you can always view the Fitbit’s information on your connected smartphone app.

Battery life

The particularly large and fancy Fitbits with a bunch of additional features have a big downside other than the high cost. Using battery-draining features, like GPS tracking, can drastically reduce how long you can go without charging the Fitbit. Getting a Fitbit with good battery life and avoiding the use of energy-draining features will improve the battery life and make the Fitbit a more convenient tool to use.

Features

Most Fitbits will track various fitness metrics and have internal clocks. If you want to listen to music while you exercise, you may want a Fitbit that features music controls so you don’t have to pull out your connected mobile device. Using the internal clock to set alarms and reminders to move throughout the day can also help you get the most out of a Fitbit.

How much you can expect to spend on a budget Fitbit

Simple trackers that collect data on steps, distance and calories can be found for about $60-$100. More advanced Fitbits can go over $200, but models with many useful features can be found for less than $150.

Budget Fitbit FAQ

How do Fitbits work?

A. They track physical activity experienced by the wearer through a few different forms of measurement. The accelerometer changes your motion and acceleration into a digital measurement and the Fitbit compiles the data to track your exercise. It is way more advanced than a normal pedometer, giving more precise and accurate measurements to help users track and improve their fitness.

Why should you use a Fitbit?

A. The main benefit is that it allows users to set personal goals and easily measure their progress. Keeping track of your workouts and measuring your activity on your own can be time-consuming, but a Fitbit allows users to follow their routine and forget about logging activity. Fitbits can also track water, food and weight for users to view and consider.

What’s the best budget Fitbit to buy?

Top budget Fitbit

Fitbit Inspire 2

What you need to know: An affordable option, it covers all the main functions users need to start their fitness journey.

What you’ll love: This device can sync with fitness tracker apps. SmartTrack follows user movement and other information during any kind of exercise. It can be taken swimming and in the shower, because it is waterproof. It can sync with a phone’s GPS to track pace and routes.

What you should consider: It is pretty simple and does not have many additional features of more expensive models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top budget Fitbit for the money

Fitbit Ace 2

What you need to know: This is a very affordable and brightly colored option for kids.

What you’ll love: This version is designed to be compact and slim for child users. It has a long battery life and encourages kids to stay active with virtual rewards to commemorate achieved fitness goals. It measures the basic fitness metrics and movement information like other Fitbits, but it does not have a GPS. It is waterproof, so it is completely safe to bring swimming.

What you should consider: Some users said the wristband broke after minimal use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fitbit Charge 4

What you need to know: This Fitbit is a good value for the many included features.

What you’ll love: This model has more than 20 exercise modes, a built-in GPS and a screen that is easy to read. The battery life lasts for a week without charging it. The Fitbit will sync with Mobile and Windows devices to keep the fitness data collected easily accessible for the user. It is waterproof, even up to 50 meters in depth.

What you should consider: Using the built-in GPS can drain the battery life much faster than usual. This is a little more expensive than the basic Fitbit models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

