"She's like the Energizer Bunny. She just goes and goes and goes and goes."

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — They uplift — they inspire — they see problems — and then fix them. It’s a way of life for many women.

And this month, we’re highlighting some of the outstanding ones in our area in our annual Remarkable Women contest.

Action 12’s Gretchen Bolander takes us to Carl Junction to introduce us to Cavanaugh Studyvin.

“I thought, this probably isn’t gonna work for her. And I was very hesitant at first to support her because I just didn’t see the New Yorker working in Carl Junction,” said Sharon Clark.

But Sharon Clark now says she couldn’t be more wrong. Cark, nominated Cavanaugh: “She’s like the Energizer Bunny. She just goes and goes and goes and goes.”

But it wasn’t a traditional path for Cavanaugh Studyvin. She started out in Carthage.

“Growing up in this area, small town I was always the gal that was like I’m leaving and I’m never coming back. I’m a big city girl, and then moving away and then slowly over time — you miss friends but you miss the people and the way of life and the slowness,” said Studyvin.

She moved back from New York in 2020 and embraced her return.

“Everyone that knows me I’m 150% all the time. I’ve always up here. And so when I do something I put my whole heart into it. So anytime I you know in the first year everyone approaching me, will you be involved with this? I don’t like to say no. But mostly important. I don’t like to say no because of what they do.”

Her day job is the executive director of the Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.

But it doesn’t stop there.

“I am president elect of the Webb City — Carl Junction Rotary Club. I am on secretary for the Regional Health and Welfare Association, which is one of the oldest organizations in the Joplin area. I also am a board member with Joplin NALA Read, volunteer a lot. Just do a lot.”

She says — it’s in her blood.

“I am a people person. And I love meeting people. I love talking. I like hearing stories. I like to help people. I like to connect people because that’s what my job at the chamber is.”

Cavanaugh gives credit to her family and friends for inspiring her commitment to helping others. Like her grandfather.

Studyvin and her grandfather

“He’s my best friend and he helps people. My mom helps people. But then people that I’ve met very recently, I mean, I have to give a shout out Gary Stubblefield.”

The former CJ chamber director who helped her get the job. Which she loves.

“Everyone probably says this, but I we had the best people. We have the best people that support and want to have small businesses and want to have community events. And when there’s a family that’s in need, there is a Carl Junction resident, stepping it up and making that post on Facebook. And that’s what’s really cool to see and that’s why I love being where I’m at and so I can be a part of that,” said Studyvin.