KSNF/KODE — She’s part cheerleader, part economic developer, a community leader, and all heart.

Astra Ferris has spent more than a decade sharing her love of Barton County far and wide.

She’s also a finalist in our Remarkable Women contest.

“We’re at the Barton County Chamber of Commerce and I run this organization,” said Astra Ferris, Remarkable Women Finalist.

A job that has been central to Astra Ferris for more than ten years.

“It’s definitely a milestone over a decade of, you know, Blood Sweat Tears with the organization. I’m proud of the things that we’ve done here. The chamber looks a lot different than it did in 2012,” said Ferris.

She enjoys her role in business development.

“Whether it’s a small mom-and-pop or a manufacturing company or a service industry. We support those businesses 1,000 percent. And also we attract new businesses, whether it’s attracting a new manufacturing company that could create jobs for livable wages and really elevate the workforce here in our community,” said Ferris.

But there’s also community development and tourism.

“I think that’s really been a fun piece the last several years, as we’ve raised money and really saw the vision of Wyatt Earp Park coming to life and that’s what’s so exciting to be a part of with generous donors in the community,” said Ferris.

Just one of the many hats Astra Ferris wears.

“Past President of the Lamar Rotary Club, Rotary internationally does so much for folks that need clean water,” said Ferris.

She was appointed to the Missouri Economic Development Council, and another board focused on the future workers of Missouri.

“Jobs for America’s graduates on the state of Missouri board. I do serve on that board and I think that’s important. I’m very passionate about our youth. I think that that work creates relationships through our school systems. For those kiddos that might need a little bit of extra help, I think that we’ve all been there or we know someone who has who might need that extra push to just believe in our youth and know that those are the next leaders,” said Ferris.

She’s a mom with a family that continues to grow.

“Recently, my family and I became foster parents and then did a kinship adoption, and it’s been so eye-opening to see there’s such a need out there and there are so many great people along our story that helped get us where we are with our son today,” said Ferris.

It’s that dedication and commitment that prompted Kim O’Sullivan to nominate Astra for the Remarkable Women contest.

“From what she does here in the office daily to her family life, she puts her family at the top of the list of her priorities and her community. Yeah, that’s just how she rolls. She’s very obedient to do what she’s supposed to do in life,” said Kim O’Sullivan, Nominated Astra.

“I’m so grateful and looking alongside the other nominees. I think this is such an honor just to be called as remarkable alongside these peers. Goodness, they’re all wonderful women. And what a blessing so I guess it just definitely gives you a warm and fuzzy feeling of almost like you’re doing the right thing and people are noticing and that just makes a world of difference,” said Ferris.