JOPLIN, Mo. — This year’s local Remarkable Women winner will use her award to help feed even more families in the Four States.

Carrie Pence from Crosslines Ministries was recently announced as KSN and KODE’s 2023 winner.

Crosslines received a check for $1,000 on her behalf from Nexstar Media, Inc. That money will be put right back into the food pantry to feed more families.

Carrie also took a trip to California recently with local winners from across the country for the national ceremony.

“I know being in Los Angeles with all the other Remarkable Women winners, it just brought home the humbleness and just to know what an honor it was to meet all of those ladies,” said Pence.

Carrie made sure Crosslines never stopped functioning during the COVID-19 pandemic. She was also chosen for her role in helping families, from all different backgrounds, at the food pantry.