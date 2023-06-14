PITTSBURG, Kan. — In three of the last four years, Pittsburg State University has avoided tuition increases.

“Even with increased costs due to inflation, we’ve been careful to find efficiencies that enabled us to keep tuition increases to a minimum in recent years, we remain less expensive than most of our peers across the region,” said Doug Ball, Vice President for Business, Finance, and Facilities.

However, the Kansas Board of Regents on June 14th approved PSU’s increasing undergraduate tuition for the upcoming academic year by five percent, or $146 per semester. Fees will also increase by $45 per semester, bringing the total increase for undergraduate students to $191 per semester.

Graduate students will also see an increase, also by five percent.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s budget for the 2024 fiscal year includes a much-needed $1.8 million for need-based financial aid for Pitt State students, which will optimally offset the tuition and fee increases for students. Additionally, $1 million is also included for the university’s implementation of best practices and support, which may help enable students to persist to graduation.

The National Institute for Student Success has recommendations set forth, which are designed to address which barriers may hinder college completion, which the university will implement.

Having access to professional academic advisors, early career connections, and proactive monitoring of student progress is a huge help for students, which the university will be implementing through its new Student Success Center.

“Like many other public universities and colleges, only about half of all students make it to the finish line and graduate, we all simply must do better for our students and their families. Whether it’s creating more affordable solutions for students or developing new support programs, at PSU we’ve clearly made student access and success a top priority,” said Dan Shipp, Pittsburg State University President.

The PSU president also noted that after a decade of enrollment decline, the university is making headway in both new student recruitment and student retention.

“But this headway requires investments that will immediately benefit our students, so they get the most out of their time and treasure at Pitt State,” Shipp added.

A $2 million gap is still being faced by the university, even with a tuition and fee increase. Budget reductions and reallocations will be required. Governor Kelly’s budget did not include additional funding to combat inflation impacts, and it provided limited funding for employee pay increases.

PSU President Shipp completed an 800 mile, 12 day bike trip to raise $8 million for student scholarships and awareness for higher education.

“Our university’s mission is to make life better through education and that is exactly what we are doing each and every day, we’re out here living our mission, and we want students and their families, our alumni, and the entire state to see our commitment to reducing barriers and making college more affordable and successful — all for them,” said Shipp.