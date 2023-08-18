PITTSBURG, Kan. — Two Broadway shows will be making a stop at PSU’s Linda & Lee Scott Performance Hall.

Tickets went on sale Friday at a discounted price. The award-winning performances featured will be Broadway’s “Annie” and “STOMP!”

“Annie” will debut November 17, and “STOMP!” will take the stage on February 14, 2024.

Tickets are discounted at $61.20, $68.85, and $75.65. Prices will increase after October 21 of this year. Those interested can purchase tickets Monday-Friday at the PSU Ticket Office at 107 Weede Gymnasium at 1701 S. Homer St, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are also available by calling 620-235-4796 or online at this link here.

More information on the shows and additional performances can be found here.