PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pitt State’s Art Department celebrated the first day of classes with two new exhibits.

Both are open to the public inside the University and Harry Krug Galleries. “The View from the Inside” is the creation of PSU grad Elnora Nokes. It’s comprised of collages and what are called “mixed media pieces.”

That exhibit will run through October 18th. Nokes will be part of a reception Thursday night from 5 to 7.

The other exhibit is called “While Supplies Last” by artist Evan Stoler. It’s inspired by various crafts involving textiles, wood, paper, even staples. It runs through September 27th.

“We try to highlight a variety of work throughout the year that might interest our students. But also might give them some insight into working in a variety of media. These two artist particularly we have a committee of both students and faculty and some community members that choice the artist for the entire year,” said James Oliver.

The Harry Krug Gallery is open from 8:30 AM to 9:30 PM, Monday through Thursday, and from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM on Friday.

The University Gallery is open from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM Monday through Friday.