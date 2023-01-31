PITTSBURG, Kans. — Students in the “Department of Teaching and Leadership” at Pitt State got to “meet and greet” a special team, today.

It was the “Kansas Teacher of the Year” team.

It’s something that gives emerging teachers the chance to get a deeper understanding of the educational field, from a group that represents the best of the best in teacher education.

“It’s important for our students to hear more about what’s really expected in the field and to really begin to connect how their training will translate into their professional practice. these people are great examples of what teaching can be. they represent excellence, they represent caring for the students. this is a way for our students who are preparing to become teachers to really connect with what it means to be an excellent teacher,” said Dr. James Truelove, PSU Dean of Education.

The team makes a stop every year at the university.