PITTSBURG, Kans. — The safest place to be in southeast Kansas on Thursday was probably the campus of Pittsburg State University. As law enforcement from across the area shared a cup of coffee and new ideas, they also had a chance to get together and build strong relationships…before the next emergency.

“Communication is always paramount, especially in law enforcement,” said Chief Stu Hyte, Pittsburg State University.

Pittsburg State Police Chief Hyte says modern technology may make it easier for law enforcement to communicate, but it’ll never be able to replace a chance like this.

“An in-person, sit-down opportunity to network and share information, trends, new topics, you can never substitute that with anything else,” said Hyte.

Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks says the goal of this meeting of police chiefs, sheriffs, and prosecutors is to make sure everyone is on the same page.

“When you have major crimes, you have even things like intra-agency law enforcement training, you know, we have to work together, we have to communicate, we have to be on the same sheet of music,” said Spinks.

Making the keyword for Thursday’s session “partnerships.”

“The American system of law enforcement is based on having partnerships, not just with other law enforcement agencies, but also with your community,” he said.

Because together, they’re stronger.

“There’s a legal term, called “the totality of circumstances,” well, this is the same thing. The whole is obviously much better,” said Hyte.

Today’s meeting also served as an opportunity for the police chiefs and sheriffs to meet Kansas Bureau of Investigation Director Tony Mattivi. He became the 13th director of the KBI in February of this year.