PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg State had the chance to show off its Gorilla Pride to potential students and their families.

Campus held the annual “Rumble in the Jungle” today. More than 1,400 people were expected to attend.

Activities got started early this morning where potential students could tour campus and look at programs the university offers.

Then it was time for all-campus meal and yard games, all leading up to today’s big game against Northwest Missouri State.

“We are very, very lucky to have the game day atmosphere that we have. And honestly, that’s because of the amazing community, Pittsburg, that we live in. It’s because of our alumni who are coming back from Kansas City, and Wichita and even further away for these game days,” said Jon Bartlow, Director of Alumni Relations.

Pitt State administrators also handed out five $1,000 scholarships as part of Rumble in the Jungle.