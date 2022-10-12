PITTSBURG, Kans. — Three grants awarded to three of PSU’s programs will help better serve students with scholarships, new equipment, and more.

Nursing

$1 million grant will provide 20 scholarships per year for 3 years to nursing students

Director Cheryl Giefer said it will help not only students but will positively impact the nursing workforce in Southeast Kansas: Many nurses educated at PSU begin their career in the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, Freeman Health System, and Girard Medical Center.

The 20 scholarships per/year will fund 10 pre-licensure BSN scholarships and 10 RN to BSN scholarships, covering tuition and fees.

PSU is one of 14 schools in the nation to receive this federal grant.

Plastics Engineering Technology

$500,000 grant towards new plastics engineering equipment & more

The half-million dollar grant will also help implement lecture-based and hands-on laboratory learning modules on plastic material, design, and production. Researchers at the university have already started looking at ways to repurpose toxic plastic waste.

PSU is one of five universities nationwide to receive the grant. It is under the direction of Jeanne Norton and Greg Murray.

Wood Technology

PSU matches $36,000 grant for a total of $72,000 towards engineering lab

The grant, which comes from the Architectural Woodwork Institute Education Foundation, will fund upgrades to the engineering lab for new computers, monitors, and components

PSU’s AMMT or, Architectural Manufacturing and Management Technology program, draws students from far away and was one of only six accredited programs to receive this grant. It is under the direction of Charlie Philips and Jordan Backs.