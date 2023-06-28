PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pitt State will have a new food service provider when the fall semester begins.

It has made the switch from Sodexo — its contract was set to end this summer — to Aladdin Campus Dining. Students will still get to enjoy some of their favorites, the often times essential fast food items. But they’ll also have a better selection of healthier options while also learning about nutrition and wellness.

“First year, we’ll really look for feedback from students, faculty, staff on menu changes or if we want a new concept. Upstairs, you know, whatever it might be, we’re here for the students, and where we want to make them happy and we’re extremely flexible,” said Daniel Meyer, Aladdin Operations Support Manager.

Meyer added the plan is to eventually add a 24-7 micro market inside the dining hall for grab-and-go options.