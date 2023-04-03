PITTSBURG, Kan. — Some Pitt State students are stepping up to provide the community free tax help.

“It’s doing a service for the public because we’re doing simple returns, including foreign exchange students, and it also gives us a lot of practice. We’re mostly tax students,” said Alexander Quackenbush, PSU Senior.

As part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, students from the accounting program in the Kelce College of Business, and volunteers, are taking care of this year’s prep work.

Now through April 15th, students will be offering free tax services to locals.

The preparers were required to receive a certification in order to prepare the public’s taxes.

“I knew that “VITA” was something that we did. The certification was offered as extra credit last semester so I was already certified to be able to do this and as much as it was always

Oh, I’m an accounting major, oh so you’ll do my taxes for me, no I don’t want to do taxes and then I got into my tax classes and I’m like oh darn I actually kind of like this,” said Quackenbush.

This can be a good way to ease some of those uncertain tax fears that many students face.

“I don’t know how many people are like I’m nervous about doing my taxes, especially like students, because they’re like, well what if I mess it up? One of the things is like, I think the wording on when you submit your tax return is that it’s prepared to the best of your ability, which means the IRS knows that taxes are weird and the forms are intimidating and it’s saying you’ve done the best job that you can,” said Quackenbush.

Residents do not need to make an appointment.

This year’s filing deadline is Tuesday, April 18th.