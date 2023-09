PITTSBURG, Kan. — Overall enrollment at Pittsburg State is down this semester, but the university is seeing an increase in some categories.

The overall drop is just 2%, with 126 fewer students on campus. However, freshman enrollment is up nearly 3%, and for the first time in 5 years, it has topped 900 students. The university also has 79 more international students right now.

Administrators say the most popular degrees are nursing, construction, business, and education.