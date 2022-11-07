PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pitt State Associate Professor Dr. Ram Gupta has been named to the list of the top 2% of scientists in the world.

“Without the students we are nothing. So it feels amazing and the support from the university and support from the students we get that is the key to this achievement,” said Dr.Ram Gupta, Associate Professor, Pitt State.

That’s what Dr. Gupta has to say about being named as one of the top 2% of scientists in the world according to a list from Stanford University. Something his students say inspires them.

“Just seeing somebody like that who was able to have the presence of the inspirations and kind of know what’s going on that really inspired me to kind of double down on my track and maybe even pursue higher education,” said Allen Davis, PSU Graduate Student.

“I would describe him in a few words as hardworking, very dedicated and caring for his students and his fellow co-workers” added Teddy Mageto, Grad Student, Pitt State.

Dr. Gupta says his goal is to make sure his students are prepared for life after college.

“The most important part of our University program is that we provide not only the education but we get hands-on experience. So that’s the reason most of our students in their last semester get a job offer,” he said.

And it’s that type of success that’s helping the Pitt State Science Department grow.

“Well university program is growing we started a new program in polymer chemistry in the first year had like a few students now we have many graduate students in this program,” said Dr. Gupta.

“We got with the US Economic Development Administration we got another $1.6 million with a 400,000 max from the university so we got another $2 million to put all new equipment so if you get a chance to go around and take a look to the laboratories all new state of the art testing equipment in here,” said Tim Dawsey, Director of National Institute for Material Advancement.