PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Pittsburg State University instructor and longtime Chiefs fan will have her dream come true this coming Super Bowl.

Shelly Grimes, who works as an assistant instructional professor in the university’s Health, Human Performance, and Recreation Department, applied to a volunteer position at the next Super Bowl – well before she had any clue her favorite team would be playing in it.

“Obviously back then we had no idea whether the Chiefs would have a shot at playing this year or not,” she said. “I go to all the Chiefs games, they’re doing so well, and I thought I would love to be part of the Super Bowl if they ever made it that far.”

One could argue that Grimes’ other gig teaching fitness at the Kansas City Chiefs Fit Gym in Kansas City makes her a near-perfect candidate for the job. As does her focus on NFL Flag Football in Schools, a program that brings exercise and camaraderie to thousands of kids in the area.

“It took six months to be evaluated,” Grimes said. “They wanted to know all about me — my occupation, everything.”

After learning she was selected and headed for Glendale, Arizona, Grimes said she will have a list of duties as a volunteer.

“I’ll help welcome fans at the stadium and help them find what they’re looking for,” she said.

But a busy week lies ahead of the Gorilla: That Monday, Grimes will receive her credentials and personal Super Bowl attire, PSU said in a release. On Tuesday, volunteers will be at the NASCAR Track to prepare gift baskets for players to bring to kids in hospitals.

“There’s a lot more to it than I ever realized,” she said. “I’m doing online trainings to prepare for it all.”

Wednesday through Saturday, the university said Grimes will work events like the Super Bowl Fan Experience, activities at Hance Park, concerts, and more.

On Game Day, she’ll work inside the stadium as a hostess.

“It’s just still hard to believe – I never thought I’d get selected for this,” she said. “I’m embracing the opportunity,” Grimes said.