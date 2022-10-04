PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Pittsburg State professor and graduate student will appear on PBS later this week. Professor Robert Kehle and grad student Jonathan Desoto, Jr. Recently performed with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra.

The performance was recorded earlier this year as part of a show called “An Ozark Mountain Symphony: A Music Celebration.”

Kehle teaches brass and directs the PSU Jazz Ensemble, he performed as a principle trombonist. Desoto Jr. played the tuba.

“Just, enjoy the show. It will be a fun show. I mean as I say it’s kind of a variety show, so if you don’t like Broadway singers that fine you’ve got a gospel group. And so I thinks that’s just, sit back and enjoy. It’ll be a very enjoyable show,” said Robert Kehle, PSU Professor of Music.

The show will air Thursday night, October 6th at 8 p.m.

Then again on Sunday, October 9th at 1:30 p.m.