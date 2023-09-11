PITTSBURG, Kan. — A new program at Pittsburg State is being called a safety net for students.

“It is so exciting for Sparkwheel to be at Pitt State as an alum who attended classes here. I’m just so proud to see the University working to support students and help them be successful,” said Megan Johnson.

The “Sparkwheel” program has been helping individuals who face different obstacles achieve academic success for over twenty-five years. PSU is hosting Sparkwheel as a pilot program this year. Pitt State alum Megan Stoneberger Johnson, a first-generation college graduate, is the program coordinator.

“Sparkwheel’s objective is to ignite student success, to help students be successful by removing the barriers that get in the way of them, focusing on their academics, on attending classes and achieving their goals,” said Johnson.

She’ll work with students who come from low-income households, the foster care system, or who are experiencing food or housing insecurity, as well as balancing parenting while in school, plus more.

“One of the targeted populations that we’re working with are students who have aged out of foster care. Meaning they turned 18 and they were in an out-of-home placement. So those students don’t have family support, someone that they can call home and rely on.”

“We have students that are coming from different backgrounds and perspectives and beliefs and everything, and I think that it just really, like I said, expands on what inclusion and belonging means. And knowing that any student can come in here and get the resources and the support that they need, that’s custom to their experience,” said Nicolle Murphy.

And they’re already making a difference.

“So many students come with various needs and don’t know that help even exists out there. For example, I had a student reach out who she was falling behind in her classes because she hadn’t bought her books. She didn’t have the money, and so we helped her find those resources, get her books so she can catch up on her classes,” added Johnson.

“Sparkwheel has been an amazing addition to our office. I think it just expands on what we’re able to provide our students and it takes it a step further outside of those academic resources. And that plays a lot into how our students show up in the office or in the classroom and on campus. It’s helping them and making sure that they have what they need to be successful,” said Murphy.

Interested students can reach out to Ms. Johnson at the Office for Inclusion and Belonging in the lower level of the Overman Student Center.