PITTSBURG, Kan. — Families in Pittsburg enjoy taking part in a three-decade-long campus tradition, today (Saturday).

Pittsburg State University hosts its annual “Family Day” – an event that started in 1993.

It’s a day full of activities and fun – all leading up to the afternoon home football game at “Carnie Smith Stadium.”

Each Family Day – an honorary family is chosen, and this year, the title belongs to the Tavernaro family.

Their daughter Olivia is a junior at PSU now and tells us the family’s PSU history began in 1946 when her grandfather moved from New York to Pittsburg.

“And got a scholarship to play football here. That was his only shot at college because his family didn’t have money. So, he traveled all the way here with just the clothes on his back. And he met my grandma here at Pittsburg State. And they raised their family, built a house and they both started to work for the University after that,” said Olivia Tavernaro, Honorary Family PSU Junior.

Olivia adds – many locations on campus are named after her grandfather.

And since 1946 – she’s had up to 40 family members attend PSU.