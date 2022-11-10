PITTSBURG, Kans. — A fraternity at Pitt State is honoring veterans. 637 flags were spread out across the lawn in front of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house. Each flag represents a fraternity member that fought and died for our country.

Mason Harmon organized the gesture and wanted to recognize every veteran of the fraternity that made the ultimate sacrifice since 1868.

“If we brought recognition to it, I think we’d be more united as a nation. And we would be able to understand what our nation was built off of. I know sometimes it wasn’t the easiest and it wasn’t the most best thing to remember and history isn’t the greatest but where we are today would not be without our veterans and those that died for our lives,” said Harmon.

Each flag has the veteran’s name, the chapter they were in, the year they were born, and the year they died.