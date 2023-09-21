PSU — Pittsburg State continues to provide international students resources to help with their transition to life in Pittsburg.

Through the Friendship Families Program, Pittsburg State has been connecting international students with local families. Students are matched with community volunteers by the International Friends of Pittsburg. This semester, Pitt State added more than 150 international students.

“I think for students who have come from away, it is one of the most valuable aspects. They are already deeply embedded in student life and everything the university has to offer that way. But I think what friendship families can do is add an extra dimension being able to actually see into the lives of people who aren’t students,” said Casie Hermansson.

The organization suggests friendship families meet with their students at least once a month to enjoy different activities they’re interested in.

“And it’s just a very mixed bag of experiences. It depends on what the students are interested in. I’ve had some that like to go see musical events. Some like to go see plays and like to go see sporting events. A lot of them wanna see sporting events. And so it you never know what they’re going to be interested in,” said Bob Walter.

“And other things can be just sending a text and saying, Hey, I’m actually planning to catch a movie tonight. Can I pick you up? And that might just or do you need help getting groceries? I’m going to make an Aldi run. Do you want to come with those kinds of just little helpful things can be enormously helpful to just navigating life in Pittsburg,” said Hermanson.

And the University is still looking for friendship families for this school year.

“This semester I’m the official host family for one French student. But I ask immediately how many French students there are because unofficially I will become a host family to all of them. So it’s like there are six. Okay, good. I have a vehicle that can take everybody to Crystal Bridges,” said Hermanson.

“I’ve stayed in contact with for over 25 years. I’m still in contact with a lot of the students that I have hosted over the years,” said Bob Walter.

“I think it’s necessary for the students and for our community. I think we both learn from each other, and I think it’s one of the easiest ways for us to get past what we think we know about other groups versus sitting down sharing a meal or going out somewhere and sharing time with each other,” said Jorge Leon.