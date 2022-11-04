PITTSBURG, Kans. — Area high school students get a look at possible career paths. More than 700 students made it to Pittsburg State University’s Technology and Career Expo Friday. Juniors and seniors heard from college students about the different career options — like metal working, construction simulations, and machine operations.

“I think it’s important to come here before going to college so that you know, what you’re getting into and see what it’s like before you actually go. So you know,” said Camree Showalter, Erie HS Student.

“I think it’s really cool because, you know not many people get this opportunity to come here and you know if I were to go to college it’d probably be this one because you know, it’s close to home and I’ve heard there’s a lot of opportunities here,” said Donny Graziose, Pittsburg HS Student.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for us because we have a lot to show off here and the College of Technology has a lot of different excellent programs. A lot of students graduate from Pitt State University College of Technology with a job which is a good thing in today’s day and age and this is our way of kind of getting the show off all the real good things that we’re doing and training students to do here at Pitt State University College of Technology,” said Matt Brown, Professor at Pitt State.

The participating high school students represent nearly 50 schools from the Four States.